Greater Noida: Woman kills husband with male friend’s help, held

The Greater Noida police arrested a 24-year-old woman and her 18-year-old male friend on Monday on charges of killing her husband on last Friday (December 13) in Kasna, officers said, adding that the knife used in the crime has been also recovered. Police said that the duo was apprehended using technical surveillance and intelligence—Mamta from Peripheral bridge and Bahadur near JIMS hospital—and the knife was recovered from a drain near Sirsa roundabout. (HT Photo)

A case was registered on Saturday (December 14), at Kasna police station after the brother of the deceased man, Bani Singh alias Vishal, aged 28, accused his brother’s widow Mamta, and her male friend Bahadur, (both having single names) of murdering Singh.

During interrogation, Mamta told police that she and Singh were married for eight years and have two children aged five and two-and-a-half years. She alleged that her husband was an alcoholic and would often abuse her, leading to growing resentment between them.

She started a relationship with Bahadur, a resident of Aligarh, whom she met a year ago at a wedding, police said.

Officers said that Mamta had moved to Greater Noida along with her husband, a security guard.

However, Mamta left for Aligarh following a violent altercation on November 17-18 with her husband, and met Bahadur, police said. The duo then decided to kill Singh, police added.

“On December 2, Mamta and Bahadur rented a room in Noida and even got married privately. Days later, Bhadur procured a knife from Atta Market. They hatched a plan wherein Mamta would call Singh to host her ‘cousin’ Bahadur on December 13. Bahadur made Singh consume alcohol in excess, and slit his throat while he was asleep. The weapon was disposed of in a nearby drain,” said Ashok Kumar, additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP), Greater Noida.

Police said that the duo was apprehended using technical surveillance and intelligence—Mamta from Peripheral bridge and Bahadur near JIMS hospital—and the knife was recovered from a drain near Sirsa roundabout.

“The duo has been booked under Section 103(1) (murder), 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) and Section 25 (4) Arms Act,” the ADCP added.