Greater Noida: Work set to begin soon on multi-modal logistics hub

GREATER NOIDA: The Integrated Industrial Township Greater Noida Limited (IITGNL) has started the process to commence work on Multi-Model Logistics Hub (MMLH) at the city’s Bodaki region near Dadri by issuing on Friday a tender crucial to finalise an expert agency for the project, officials said, adding that applicants started submitting their bid on Sunday. The project will transform freight handling and industrial logistics in this belt that will boast of Noida International Airport scheduled to be operational by 2025-end. (HT Archive)

The Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC)- IITGNL has earmarked ₹5,881-crore budget for this Multi-Modal Logistics Hub that is touted as the largest logistics project in the country. The project will transform freight handling and industrial logistics in this belt that will boast of Noida International Airport scheduled to be operational by 2025-end.

“The logistics hub will be developed on 311 hectares in Bodaki located in Dadri block of Greater Noida because this is at the junction of the Eastern and Western Dedicated Freight Corridors (DFC). This location is where both corridor meets, makes it a most suitable and key advantage as it will directly connect industries in Noida, Greater Noida, and nearby districts with the national freight corridors and, later, with the upcoming airport in Jewar, creating a strong logistics and export ecosystem,” said IITGNL’s chief executive officer (CEO) Ravi Kumar NG.

The DMIC IITGNL is a special purpose vehicle (SPV) jointly promoted by the National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust (NICDIT) and the UP government through the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA), said officials.

The project is part of the Centre’s larger plan to improve cargo and supply chain efficiency under the DMIC, said officials.

The proposed logistics hub will be located next to the Delhi–Howrah railway line and near NH-91, offering seamless rail and road connectivity, said officials.

An additional railway siding and a long-haul track will allow direct cargo transfer between the DFC and the hub. Officials said this would enable high-speed movement of goods to ports, airports, and industrial centres across India, said officials.

Designed as a large-scale freight village, the MMLH will include facilities for container and bulk cargo, warehousing, cold storage, and value-added services such as packaging, assembly, and distribution. It will also have offices for logistics companies, fuel stations, weighbridges, parking zones, and essential utilities such as power and water treatment plants, said officials.

The project will be implemented through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP)model on a Design, Build, Finance, Operate, and Transfer (DBFOT) basis. It will be developed in three phases, said officials.

According to the tender, queries from interested bidders will be accepted till November 28, and the pre-bid conference will be held on December 8. The last date for bid submission is February 6, 2026, and technical bids will open on February 9.

In the first phase, the hub will handle 0.74 million TEUs (Twenty-foot Equivalent Unit) of containerised cargo and 6.7 million tonnes of bulk freight every year, supported by 3 million square foot (sqft) of warehousing and 0.3 million sqft of cold storage. The total capacity may later expand to 12.5 million sqft of warehouses and 1.2 million sqft of cold storage depending on demand.

The selected private partner will finance, construct, and operate the hub, while DMIC IITGNL will provide the land and external infrastructure, including approach roads and utility connections, said officials.