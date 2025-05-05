Gujarat man travels to Greater Noida to assault Seema Haider, held

A 35-year-old man from Gujarat was arrested for allegedly attempting to attack Pakistan national Seema Haider — who was in the public limelight for moving to India in 2023 and marrying Indian national Sachin Meena — at her residence in Rabupura, Greater Noida, on Saturday evening, police said on Sunday. Following the Centre’s decision to deport all Pakistani nationals, Haider remains in India as “a case against her was pending in court and the matter is sub judice”, said a Gautam Budh Nagar police officer. (Representational image)

Officers identified the attacker as Tejas Jani, a resident of Surendranagar in Gujarat, and said they nabbed him before he could assault Haider. He was booked and arrested.He allegedly told police he wanted “to avenge” an “occult practice” he was subjected to by Haider and Meena.

“Around 7pm on Saturday, Jani reached Greater Noida’s Rabupura and attempted to enter the home of Seema Haiderm when she was on her terrace. At the time of the incident, Haider’s husband Meena and his family members were also at home,” said Sujeet Upadhyay, the station house officer (SHO), Rabupura police station.

The incident triggered panic in the locality and among Haider’s family, but police said they were counselled and the statement of accused was recorded. “Jani revealed that he left Gujarat on May 2 and travelled to Delhi. He searched Haider’s address on the internet and reached Greater Noida around 7pm,” the SHO said.

Police said Jani may be mentally unwell and said he alleged he was disturbed since being subjected to “occult practices”. Jani’s father has been missing for the last four years while his mother died of cancer, officers said.

“Jani came all the way to avenge the alleged occult practice,” said police, adding that a case of house-trespass and intentional insult of Bharatiya Nayaya Sanhita was registered against him at Rabupura police station.

Police said that following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, two constables are deployed outside Haider’s house in Rabupura due to threats made to her on social media.

Haider’s lawyer AP Singh said: “She converted to Hinduism and married Sachin Meena, and last month gave birth to a baby girl. Her documents are with the ministry of home affairs and the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS), which is investigating her case. A petition concerning her status is also pending before the President of India.”

“Haider remains out on bail and is adhering to all conditions laid out by the court. She has full faith in the judiciary and the government,” he said.

The local intelligence unit, in an input, said: “There are six Pakistani women nationals including Haider in Gautam Budh Nagar. Five of them are married in India and have been residing here for the past several years.”