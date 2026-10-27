Gym trainer held for stabbing 35-year-old man to marry his wife

A 30-year-old gym trainer has been detained for allegedly stabbing a 35-year-old man at the latter’s house in Vasundhara and injuring him on Monday morning, police said. According to police, the accused claimed that the victim’s wife goes to his gym and he wanted to marry her, so he tried to get rid of the husband. (Representational image)

According to police, the accused claimed that the victim’s wife goes to his gym and he wanted to marry her, so he tried to get rid of the husband.

The incident took place at around 5.30am when the woman, 32, went to the gym as per her routine and the husband was alone in the house, an officer said.

“While the woman went to the gym, her trainer arrived at the house and stabbed the husband multiple times. He then tried to flee, but was overpowered by locals and handed over to the police. During interrogation, the suspect claimed that he became friends with the woman and wanted to get rid of her husband in order to marry her. He said the woman was also a part of the plan. We called the woman for questioning, she denied the suspect’s claims,” Suryabali Maurya, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) of the Indirapuram circle, said.

“He was rushed to a super-specialty hospital nearby and is currently undergoing treatment. The incident happened on the first floor flat of the couple at a society in Vasundhara,” Ajay Kumar, SHO of Indirapuram police station,said.

The ACP said initial investigation suggested the woman called the trainer before she left for the gym.

“As she went downstairs, the suspect arrived on a bike and went straight to her flat. They crossed paths downstairs. The trainer thenwent inside the flat where her husband was almost asleep. He stabbed him 5-6 times,” the ACP said.

Police said the victim’s family was informed in Jhansi. “The victim’s family has arrived and given a formal complaint against the gym trainer and the woman. Police will soon register an FIR. The accused is in police custody, and the woman is also being questioned,” the ACP added.

Police said the accused is from Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli and lives in Vasundhara, while the victim and his wife work as senior accountants in a central government department in Delhi.