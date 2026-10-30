Gzb: All 10 air-quality monitoring stations to be operational in Nov

Ghaziabad: The city is expected to get all 10 online air-quality monitoring stations functional by November 20, the UP pollution control board (UPPCB) officials said on Thursday, adding that two of these stations are currently pending. As of Thursday, Ghaziabad has a total of eight stations in operation as per the Central Pollution Control Board’s Sameer app. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

As of Thursday, Ghaziabad has a total of eight stations in operation as per the Central Pollution Control Board’s Sameer app.

Till 2018, Ghaziabad had only one air-quality monitoring station at Vasundhara, while the other three at Indirapuram, Sanjay Nagar, and Loni started functioning in 2019. Six new stations were proposed last year in November, and the officials then said that these will be functional by March, 2026.

“We have two monitoring stations which are to be made operational, and it is likely that these will come up by November 20. There have been delays, but work is going on. The location/land is identified,” said Ankit Kumar, regional manager of UPPCB, Ghaziabad.

Officials from the regional office at Ghaziabad said the two pending stations will come up near Duhai and near the canal near Siddharth Vihar.

“The location near Siddharth Vihar is finalised and the process is on. The location for the other station at Duhai near Delhi Meerut Road will be finalised soon. Thereafter, the work will start. The timelines for the new stations were in May and then shifted to July and then to September. Now, we expected all of them to be operational in November. The delays were due to selection and finalisation of locations,” said another official of UPPCB, Ghaziabad.

In November 2025, officials said that the CPCB had approved the funds, and each of the six stations costs about ₹2.5-3 crores.

This list of current operational stations includes the ones at Govindpuram, Indirapuram Loni, New Tehsil at Loni, Sanjay Nagar, Vasundhara, Ved Vihar in Loni, and near Wave City.