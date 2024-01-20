close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Noida News / Gzb corporation to revamp two roads costing 349 crores to easy traffic

Gzb corporation to revamp two roads costing 349 crores to easy traffic

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 21, 2024 06:30 AM IST

These roads also serve as major bypass roads for traffic coming from Delhi and moving towards Meerut and Uttarakhand

The Ghaziabad municipal corporation will revamp two major roads into model roads at an estimated cost of about 349 crore, likely to be funded from the chief minister’s Green Road Infrastructure Development Scheme (GRID - Urban) scheme, said officials of the civic authority on Saturday.

The Raj Nagar Extension and Nagdwar Road . (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)
The Raj Nagar Extension and Nagdwar Road . (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The two roads identified for the purpose measure about 13.5kms in total, they said, adding that the road stretches include the Raj Nagar Extension Road that leads traffic from Delhi Meerut Road to Karhera rotary (the starting point of the Hindon Elevated Road).

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

The other road is the Nagdwar Road, near the Hindon airbase, that starts from the Karhera bridge and goes up to Bhopra border.

These roads also serve as major bypass roads for traffic coming from Delhi and moving towards Meerut and Uttarakhand.

According to NK Chaudhary, chief engineer of the corporation, the detailed project report (DPR) is being prepared…and these roads have been taken up under the CM GRID project to ease traffic conditions as these two roads carry heavy load of vehicles.

“Under the project, the roads will be widened, beautified and will also have proper dividers and pedestrian walkways along with other facilities,” the official said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On