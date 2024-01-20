Gzb corporation to revamp two roads costing 349 crores to easy traffic

The Ghaziabad municipal corporation will revamp two major roads into model roads at an estimated cost of about ₹349 crore, likely to be funded from the chief minister’s Green Road Infrastructure Development Scheme (GRID - Urban) scheme, said officials of the civic authority on Saturday. The Raj Nagar Extension and Nagdwar Road . (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The two roads identified for the purpose measure about 13.5kms in total, they said, adding that the road stretches include the Raj Nagar Extension Road that leads traffic from Delhi Meerut Road to Karhera rotary (the starting point of the Hindon Elevated Road).

The other road is the Nagdwar Road, near the Hindon airbase, that starts from the Karhera bridge and goes up to Bhopra border.

These roads also serve as major bypass roads for traffic coming from Delhi and moving towards Meerut and Uttarakhand.

According to NK Chaudhary, chief engineer of the corporation, the detailed project report (DPR) is being prepared…and these roads have been taken up under the CM GRID project to ease traffic conditions as these two roads carry heavy load of vehicles.

“Under the project, the roads will be widened, beautified and will also have proper dividers and pedestrian walkways along with other facilities,” the official said.