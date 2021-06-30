Heat wave continues in Noida, respite likely by weekend

Noida recorded its second consecutive heat wave on Wednesday aided by hot, westerly winds coupled with a delay in the arrival of the southwest monsoon to the National Capital Region (NCR).

Weather analysts predicted another heat wave on Thursday, with a some respite over the weekend.

A heat wave occurs when the maximum temperature is at least 45°C and above, or is over 40°C and at the same time above 5°C of the season’s average. According to the India Meteorological Department, Noida’s maximum temperature for Wednesday was 43 degrees Celsius (°C), which was 6°C above average and the same as Tuesday. The minium temperature was 30°C on Wednesday, while it was 28.8°C on Tuesday.

The city had suffered its first heat wave on March 29 when the temperature was 40.5°C, which was 7°C above the seasonal average and also the first heat wave to be realised in March in 76 years.

At the Safdarjung monitoring station, considered average for the NCR, the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded at 43.5°C and 28.2°C, respectively.

“The heat wave will continue on Thursday as well, primarily due to very dry weather and warm westerly winds from Rajasthan. There are chances of slight respite due to formation of convective clouds that may lead to some drizzle on Friday and Saturday, as slight change in wind directions from westerly to north-westerly winds may bring in some moisture from central Pakistan. However, soon after July 4, the mercury will rise and though there will not be heat waves, the condition will still be warm as mercury is likely to hover around 40°C,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice president, meteorology and climate change, Skymet.

He added that there are few chances that the southwest monsoon will advance before July 8.

“There are chances that the south-west monsoon, which is currently stuck in the foothills of Himalayas, will advance further from the foothills of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh only after or around July 8,” he added.