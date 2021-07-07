Heatwave in Noida again as rain keeps away

After four days of respite, a heatwave swept through the city again on Wednesday, even as the weather department predicted some respite on Thursday. Dry and warm westerly winds and lack of rainfall (non-monsoon) and delay in the onset of monsoon have been cited as reasons by the weatherman for the soaring mercury.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had forecast rain for Wednesday, but residents woke up to a heatwave. Weather analysts, however,said there is still a possibility of thunderstorms and rain over the next five days. “The maximum temperature may hover around 41°C on Thursday but we also expect light rain towards the evening that may bring respite,” said an official from IMD.

On Wednesday, the mercury rose by over a degree in Noida, while the average rise in temperature across the region (NCR) was 2 degrees Celsius (°C).

“The entire region of Delhi and Noida experienced a heatwave on Wednesday because there was no rain -- it should have rained on Wednesday. We expect rain on Thursday now, which may bring a slight respite from the heat. The region is getting warm, dry westerly winds, causing the heat to rise. There is a possibility of the south-west monsoon arriving by July 10 or 11, while rainfall (pre-monsoon) will pick up from July 9 onwards,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice-president, meteorology and climate change, Skymet.

On Wednesday, Noida saw a maximum temperature of 41.7°C and a minimum of 31.2°C, against 40.6°C and 28.7°C,respectively, a day earlier.

At the Safdarjung monitoring station, considered the average for the National Capital Region, the maximum temperature was 42.6°C, 6°C higher than the season’s average, and the minimum 29.5°C, 2°C higher than season’s average.

According to weather analysts, a heatwave occurs when the maximum temperature is either 45°C and above, or is over 40°C and 5 degrees above the season’s average. Before Wednesday, the region suffered a heatwave for four days between June 29 and July 2.