Husband kills man he suspected of having affair with wife, four held in Noida

The Greater Noida police on Thursday arrested four people for allegedly killing a poultry farmer in Rabupura village of Greater Noida on Saturday, and said one of the suspects had a suspicion that the deceased was having an affair with his wife, following which he hatched and executed the plan to kill him. The family members called the police following which the body was sent for a postmortem examination. (Representational image)

“On October 22, the deceased, Lalit Singh (40), a resident of Bhikanpur village of Greater Noida, left his home for his poultry farm. That same night, he was found stabbed near his house by his family members. He had been stabbed several times on his head, face and neck. He was rushed to a local hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival,” said Ashok Kumar, additional deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida.

“It seemed that the deceased has been stabbed by more than one person. On the basis of a complaint by Singh’s father Lakhpat Singh, an FIR was registered under charges of murder against unknown suspects at the Rabupura police station. The family members told us that they did not suspect anyone behind the attack,” said the ADCP.

Initially, police suspected attackers to be Singh’s acquaintances from his village, Bhikanpur. “Upon further investigation, it was revealed that a resident of the same village, Manoj Sharma (34), had hatched a plan to kill Singh as he suspected Singh of having an affair with his wife. Sharma works as a travel agent and contacted his brother-in-law Dharmendra Sharma, who further got in touch with contract killers to murder Singh,” said Sudhir Kumar, station house officer, Rabupura police station.

About 15 days ago, Sharma made a deal with contract killers -- identified as Ankit Singh (20) and Rahul Chand (21), of Hathras district -- for ₹5 lakh to kill Singh, said the SHO.

“Sharma paid ₹50,000 to the two killers and the remaining amount was to be paid after the hit. They tracked Singh’s routine and on seeing him alone on October 22, attacked him with a knife multiple times and fled the spot,” said the officer.

On Thursday, suspects Ankit Singh and Rahul Chand were detained from Birampur petrol pump in Greater Noida.

“The two suspects had arrived there to receive the remaining payment but were nabbed by the police. The knife used in the crime was also recovered from their possession. Upon interrogation, they revealed Sharma had hired them following which the prime suspect was also nabbed on Thursday from his residence, along with his brother-in-law,” said the SHO.

The suspects face charges under sections 302 murder) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Arms Act, 1959, Kumar said.

