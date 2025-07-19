Amid rising concerns of drug abuse, the Gautam Budh Nagar district administration has initiated a coordinated crackdown across the district, officials informed on Friday. Illegal rentals flagged in GB Nagar’s war on narcotic substances

Chairing a district-level committee meeting under the National Narcotics Coordination Portal (NCORD) on Thursday, district magistrate Manish Kumar Verma instructed officials to intensify action against illegal drug activity and ensure that Gautam Budh Nagar moves towards becoming a “narcotics-free district”.

According to excise department officials, a major issue raised during the meeting was the unregulated commercial use of residential flats—particularly in high-rise societies—by owners and agents who are listing them on short-term property rental platforms on a daily or weekly basis without any administrative approval.

Notably, popular online travel platforms allow people to rent out their homes, apartments, or spare rooms to travellers and guests for short-term stays.

“Based on intel inputs, we have flagged several instances where flats allotted for residential purposes are being misused as guest houses and party hubs without administrative permission. We have received repeated complaints of drug use, loud music, and night parties being hosted at such locations,” said district excise officer Subodh Kumar.

Taking serious note of the matter, the DM directed the formation of a multi-agency special enforcement team to conduct a detailed investigation and submit a report.

“Drug abuse is not only derailing the future of our youth, but also disturbing the fabric of our society. All departments must work in complete coordination to eliminate this threat. A special enforcement team has been directed to probe these complaints thoroughly and take strict action,” said DM Verma.

He also instructed conducting surprise inspections across schools, colleges, hostels, and PG accommodations to ensure no drug-related activities are taking place. Educational institutions will be asked to submit declarations confirming they are drug-free campuses. Institutions actively supporting the initiative will be publicly recognised and awarded, said officials aware of the matter.

The district administration is also engaging with RWAs, medical colleges, universities, NGOs, and other civil society groups to help boost public awareness and community vigilance.

“We need to make the anti-drug campaign visible and impactful,” added DM Verma, instructing departments to amplify drug enforcement actions through media channels to send a strong and clear message to society.