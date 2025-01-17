Illegal structures on earmarked land hold up mega logistics hub in Tappal

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida)’s proposed logistics hub at Tappal-Bajna near Noida international airport faces hurdles as illegal constructions have come up on the land earmarked for the hub at Tappal town in Aligarh district, along the Yamuna Expressway. Around 2,000 acres of land notified for this mega project has been used to develop illegal housing projects by land owners thereby disrupting the Yeida’s development plan in the airport’s catchment area, said officials. (Vinod Rajput/HT Photo)

When one enters the Tappal-Bajna area, one will find multiple plotted development projects being developed by the land owners in association with small-time developers without taking building plan approvals from the authority concerned.

HT has found that there are dozens of housing projects offering residential plots in the range of ₹15,000 per square yard to ₹25,000 square yard depending upon the location. And commercial plots on the main road, which is connected with the 165km Yamuna Expressway, is available at higher rates.

Yeida has notified the land in Tappal-Bajna area, which is located only 15km from Noida airport project site, and the land owners and developers are selling plots to buyers in the name of the nearby airport, which is slated to become operational by 2025. Developers are cashing in on the airport sentiment and buyers want to make a quick buck by investing there, said officials.

“We have been receiving complaints about illegal construction daily from farmers and others. We have demolished several such illegal structures and projects in Tappal-Bajna and other areas that come under our jurisdiction. But still developers and landowners who purchased land from local farmers are selling plots to buyers with the promise of making quick money. But we have decided to launch a crackdown against all these developers soon. We have also advised buyers not to buy plots in such unauthorised projects that have no approval or permission from the local authority,” said Shailendra Singh, officer on special duty, Yeida.

Yeida has notified at least 250,000 hectares of agricultural land along 165km Yamuna Expressway for the planned development.

As per the Uttar Pradesh Industrial Act,1976, industrial bodies such as Yeida do not allow any project without layout map approval. “And all projects coming up in Tappal-Bajna have no such approval; therefore no person should be trapped into buying into these projects. Because Yeida will soon acquire this land for planned industrial development and raze illegal structures. Later, it will also develop housing projects for those who work in these industries in the future. Buyers are advised only to buy plots in schemes launched by Yeida,” said Singh.

Yeida was to finalise an agency to develop the logistics hub in February 2023, but it could not select an agency to take up this project to the next stage because no agency submitted the bid, said officials.

Yeida has decided to acquire around 2000 acres of land in Tappal-Bajna for the planned development of the multimodal logistics hub. And the process is likely to be started any time soon, said officials.

As per the old plan Yeida earmarked 10 hectares for commercial use, 12 hectares for institutional use, 24 hectares for residential use and remaining will be used for logistics hub out of total 200 hectares in the phase 1, said officials. The residential usage will be for the workforce that will work in the logistics hub, said officials.

“We want to protect the land first from unauthorised construction, and then the authority will go ahead with its plans. We are also writing to the registry department to prohibit the registry of plots in this area to discourage developers engaged in illegal construction,” said Singh.

“Yeida officials are hand in glove with developers constructing these illegal projects, because without their support illegal construction cannot continue at such a large scale. Many people have built illegal dhabas, hotels and restaurants in the notified area of Yeida,” said Vijay Chaudhary, a resident of Tappal area.