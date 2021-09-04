Illegal weapon racket busted, 4 held in Noida

Four people allegedly involved in the sale and purchase of illegal weapons in the last two years were arrested from Noida’s Phase 3 on Saturday. Two pistols, ten live cartridges, two knives, four mobile phones and a stolen motorcycle have been recovered from their possession, said police.

The suspects have been as identified Chandan Kumar (30), a resident of Gurugram, Sudhir Kumar (32), a resident of Hardoi, Amit, a 28-year-old resident of Kanpur and Rajesh Jinger (30), a resident of Rajasthan.

Virendra Singh, senior sub-inspector of Phase 3 police station, said police received information that four illegal weapons smugglers would be meeting near Gadhi roundabout in Noida on Saturday. “Two suspects were waiting there while two others arrived on a motorcycle. A police team reached the spot and apprehended the four suspects,” said Singh.

Police said the suspects stole the motorcycle from Niwari bus stand parking in Ghaziabad on August 29. The complainant, Sunil Kumar Sharma, said he parked his motorcycle at the bus stand and went to meet someone. When he returned after half an hour, he found his bike missing. A case of theft under Section 379 of the IPC was registered against unknown persons at Niwari police station in Ghaziabad.

During interrogation, the suspects revealed they bought pistols from some people in Bhind in Madhya Pradesh. “The suspects used the stolen motorcycle to develop networks among people in villages. They used to strike a conversation with people and convince them to buy the weapon,” said Singh.

Sometimes, police said, the suspects also connected with buyers on social media. “The suspects frequently changed their mobile numbers to escape surveillance. They used to buy each pistol for ₹14,000-20,000 and sell them for ₹35,000 – 40,000. They kept no record of the weapons sold to the people. They have been involved in this illegal activity for about two years,” said Singh.

A case has been registered against them under Sections 4 and 25 of the Arms Act. The suspects were produced in court and sent to judicial custody.