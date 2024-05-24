In 22 days, Noida’s power demand increased by 478.4MW,

Residents of Noida would likely have to bear the brunt of frequent power outages for another week more as the transformer in Sector 129, which covers three divisions of Noida, is currently out of order and undergoing repairs, said officials of Pashchimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL), the discom in Noida city, on Thursday. Officials said that they have made arrangements for alternative supply, however, they need to enforce a bit of “load shedding” during the evening hours, adding that it appears that it will take some more time to fix the issue. (HT Photo)

The 100MVA transformer, responsible for supplying power to divisions 2, 3 and 5, suffered a technical glitch on May 11, said officials. There are a total of five divisions in Noida city—divisions 1, 2, 3, 5 and 7— said PVVNL, a power distribution company under Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL).

The three divisions covers most of Noida sectors, including the 80x sectors falling under division 2, and sectors 105, 108, 128, 130, 132, and 135, among others, falling under division 5, and sectors 44, 45, 94, 98, 136, 137, 142, 155 and 161, among others, falling under division 3.

A resident of Sector 63A, Bahlolpur, Deepak Kumar said, “We have been witnessing power cuts since the past week and supply is disrupted almost other hour. We are not able to do our daily chores.”

Another resident from Sector 143, Ramesh Wangnoo said, “Residents of high-rises are fed up with the long outages.”

Sector 135 resident Amitabh said, “It is almost 12 hours since the power went. We tried calling Sector 135 substation but there was no response.”

“There was no supply overnight in Wazidpur. We want the department to address this issue”, said Anuj Pandey, resident, Sector 135.

Asked about the frequent outages, officials at PVVNL said the Sector 129 transformer supplying electricity to three Noida divisions was undergoing maintenance.

“There is 100MVA transformer that suffered some fault on May 11. We have spoken to the executive engineer and superintending engineer and it appears that it will take some more time to fix the issue. The transformer supplies power to three divisions—2, 3 and 5—of Noida. We have made arrangements for alternative supply, however, we need to enforce a bit of “load shedding” during the evening hours,” Rajeev Mohan, chief engineer, PVVNL Noida, said.

“Pali substation of 400kV (kilovolt) (highest level substation in Noida) comes under the jurisdiction of UPPTCL (transmission), and is responsible for feeding all the other 220kV substations and further to 33kV substations. On May 18, the Pali substation suffered a fault and there were outages in Noida as a result,” he said.

According to PVVNL, the city saw an increase of power demand by 478.4MW (megawatts) in 22 days.

“On April 1, the power demand was 831.6MW and on May 22, the power demand was 1,310MW, which is an increase of 478.4MW. It is expected that the demand will further rise till July, which is peak summer,” Mohan said.

As per the information provided by PVVNL Noida, in 2021-22, July saw the highest power demand of 1,220MW whereas, in 2022-23, the highest power demand was in June, at 1,461MW. In 2023-2024, July saw the highest demand of 1,547MW.

“During the current financial year, highest demand so far was recorded on May 22, 2024, at 1,310MW and it is speculated that the demand will further rise by 250MW, in the next two months,” Mohan said.

The data does not include power consumption figures from Dadri, Jewar and Noida Power Company Limited (NPCL) areas in Greater Noida, said officials.

