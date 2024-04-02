In U-turn, BSP fields Thakur Nandkishor from Ghaziabad

Three days after the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) announced Anshay Kalra as its candidate from Ghaziabad parliamentary constituency, the party took a U-turn on Monday and named Thakur Nandkishor Pundhir as its candidate for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. BSP candidate Thakur Nandkishor Pundhir (HT Photo)

The BSP on March 29 announced Kalra’s candidacy in the presence of its senior party leaders at a press conference held at their office in Raj Nagar District Centre.

“The party leadership has now decided to change the candidate and has announced Thakur Nandkishor Pundhir as its candidate from Ghaziabad. He is a businessman from Dhuala in Hapur and a Thakur. Both Kalra and Pundir were in the running. In the end, Kalra could not fulfil documentary formalities and the party leadership decided to offer the ticket to Pundhir,” said Dayaram Sain, district president, BSP.

Pundhir, 50, said he is well-versed with the issues of Ghaziabad and will do his best to address them.

“The city faces issues of pollution, traffic congestion, bad roads, corruption, improper drainage etc, The BJP fights only with one face (of PM Modi) and also use religion for political ends. I am likely to file my nomination on Tuesday and if elected, I will be available to the people of Ghaziabad any time they are in need,” Pundhir said.

“The people from Thakur community are not happy that sitting MP gen VK Singh (retired) was not offered a ticket from Ghaziabad by the BJP. So, the BSP has decided to change its candidate in order to garner support from the Thakur community,” said a source from BSP, who wished not to be named.

When asked about the change in candidacy, Kalra said, “It was a decision of the party leadership. I will abide by their decision and continue to support my party.”

Atul Garg, BJP’s sitting MLA and Lok Sabha candidate, said BSP is in a state of indecision over its candidate.

“They have now announced another candidate and it is likely that they may soon announce a third person as candidate. Nothing is certain with the BSP,” Garg said.