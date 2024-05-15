 Indirapuram handover: Survey underway to assess infra needs, drones to be used in exercise - Hindustan Times
Indirapuram handover: Survey underway to assess infra needs, drones to be used in exercise

ByPeeyush Khandelwal, Ghaziabad
May 15, 2024 07:04 AM IST

GDA plans to use drones to assist with the physical surveys and these will be deployed soon in areas where the reach of the physical survey is limited, so as to get the finer details of drainage, roads, streetlights, etc

The Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) has started a ground level survey to assess the infrastructure needs of Indirapuram township before its handover to the municipal corporation, senior officials said on Tuesday, adding that apart from the physical survey, the authority will also take up a drone survey to assess the existing infrastructure.

Indirapuram was developed by the authority about 30 years ago and the latter has been trying to hand over the locality to the civic body since 2011-12. (/Sakib Ali/HT Photo)
Indirapuram was developed by the authority about 30 years ago and the latter has been trying to hand over the locality to the civic body since 2011-12. (/Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Earlier in May, the authority formed a team of 15 officials from GDA and the municipal corporation and they were to assess the pending infrastructure works before Indirapuram was taken over by the corporation.

“The ground level surveys have started in Indirapuram. We have planned to use drones to assist with the physical surveys. These will be deployed soon in areas where the reach of the physical survey is limited, so as to get the finer details of drainage, roads, streetlights, etc. The surveys are likely to be over by the end of May,” said Atul Vats, vice-chairperson, GDA.

Indirapuram was developed by the authority about 30 years ago and the latter has been trying to hand over the locality to the civic body since 2011-12.

Indirapuram’s handover has been delayed time and again over the contentious issue of funds. In March 2023, the GDA asked the civic body to expedite the takeover process so that it gets completed before the local body elections. But that did not happen.

To assess the required upgrade of facilities, officials of both departments earlier conducted a joint inspection in January 2022. In May, 2022, the corporation board approved partial takeover of three services – horticulture, streetlights and cleaning activities. However, the partial takeover also got stuck over the issue of funds

It was then estimated that the civic body would need about 288 crore from the authority to upgrade certain facilities before it takes over the township. But GDA officials maintained that it was an incorrect estimate. Another joint survey was ordered in April 2023, officials said.

Municipal commissioner Vikramaditya Malik could not be reached for comment despite repeated attempts.

According to GDA officials, corporation till last year needed about 80 crore for the upgrade of 73km of roads; about 90 crore for upgrade/repair of six major drains with reinforced concrete; about 24 crore for repair of water pipelines, overhead tanks, etc. for drinking water; and about 32 crore for upgrade of sewerage infrastructure, among other works.

“There will be no issue of funds and this time we will ensure that the handover process takes place in a timely manner,” Vats said.

Sanjay Singh, councillor from ward 100 of Shipra Sun City, said the handover process has been delayed by years.

“If Indirapuram gets taken over by the municipal corporation, the different residential wards here will be able get funds for civic infrastructure development. Also, the corporation is a specialised agency to handle maintenance and cleaning etc, so, residents can expect better services once the takeover goes through,” Singh said.

Presently, the services in Indirapuram are maintained by GDA and they collect user charges from residents while the corporation charges property tax from households.

    Peeyush Khandelwal

    Peeyush Khandelwal writes on a range of issues in western Uttar Pradesh – from crime, to development authorities and from infrastructure to transport. Based in Ghaziabad, he has been a journalist for almost a decade.

News / Cities / Noida / Indirapuram handover: Survey underway to assess infra needs, drones to be used in exercise

