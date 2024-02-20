International tourism expo in Greater Noida from Thursday

Bringing the travel, tourism, and hospitality industry under one platform, the 31st edition of South Asia Trade Travel Exhibition (SATTE) is all set to be convened at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida from Thursday. While Uttar Pradesh is the host state this year, Bihar, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Uttarakhand are partner states at the show. (HT Archive)

The three-day event will see participation of over 1,500 exhibitors, 800 hosted international and domestic buyers, and travel agents from over 120 Indian cities, said the organisers.

Being organised by Informa Markets, the event is supported by the Union ministry of tourism and state tourism boards. While Uttar Pradesh is the host state this year, Bihar, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Uttarakhand are partner states at the show.

The expo, that will last till February 24, will include discussions on various topics among stakeholders such as ‘Tourism@2047’, ‘Decoding MICE for Business & Career Opportunities’ and ‘Tourism: The Balancing Act’.

Internationally, Saudi Arabia is the premium partner country for the event, while Dubai, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand are partner countries, said the organisers.

According to officials, the travel and tourism industry India witnessed a milestone year in 2023.

“The industry witnessed a remarkable growth in 2023, reaching ₹16.5 trillion, thereby highlighting its pivotal role in the nation’s economy. Notably, there was a significant increase in travel frequency among Indians, including for MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) tourism, with a growing interest observed in both popular, lesser-known, and spiritual destinations,” said Yogesh Mudras, managing director, Informa Markets.

This year, the show will also witness the launch of an initiative called ‘Atithi’, that will focus on reverse buyer-seller meets at the exhibition.

The initiative by Services Export Promotion Council (SEPC), with the support of the Ministry of Commerce & Industries, is aimed at boosting inbound tourism.

“We have mobilised participation of around 250 international buyers from 50 countries to enhance business opportunities for stakeholders of the Indian tourism industries with an aim to make India a most sought-after travel destination in the world,” said another official.