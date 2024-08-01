 ISRO space exhibition at Greater Noida varsity from Thursday - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Aug 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

ISRO space exhibition at Greater Noida varsity from Thursday

ByHT Correspondent, Greater Noida
Aug 01, 2024 08:18 AM IST

The event is meant to commemorate the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon’s south pole on August 23, 2023, said Galgotias officials

A three-day space exhibition is being organised by Space Applications Centre (SAC) of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) at a private university in Greater Noida from Thursday, officials said on Wednesday.

he Vikram Sarabhai Space Exhibitio’ (VSSE), will take place from August 1 to August 3, and is being organised as part of the “National Space Day Celebrations” at Galgotias University on the Yamuna Expressway. (HT Archive)
he Vikram Sarabhai Space Exhibitio’ (VSSE), will take place from August 1 to August 3, and is being organised as part of the “National Space Day Celebrations” at Galgotias University on the Yamuna Expressway. (HT Archive)

The Vikram Sarabhai Space Exhibitio’ (VSSE), will take place from August 1 to August 3, and is being organised as part of the “National Space Day Celebrations” at Galgotias University on the Yamuna Expressway.

The event is meant to commemorate the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon’s south pole on August 23, 2023, they added.

Paresh Sarvaiya, a senior scientist and the in charge of VSSE at SAC-ISRO, said the exhibition will feature models representing various satellites and informative panels showcasing ISRO’s impressive achievements in both ongoing and completed missions, including the Mars Orbiter Mission (Mangalyaan), Chandrayaan-1, Chandrayaan-2 and the much anticipated Gaganyaan mission.

“ISRO conducts such exhibitions to attract more students to space science and also as a talent hunt. Attendees can explore the intricacies of the Mars Orbiter Mission (Mangalyaan), Chandrayaan-1, Chandrayaan-2, and the highly anticipated Gaganyaan mission. Our goal with the ‘Space on Wheels’ exhibition is to make space science accessible to all, especially young minds. We believe that by bringing this knowledge to students, we can ignite a passion for space research and exploration,” he said.

Additionally, ISRO scientists and subject matter experts will deliver presentations, conduct workshops, and interact with attendees to provide valuable insights into the world of space exploration, he said.

Officials said over 10,000 students are expected to visit the exhibition.

“Approximately 400 students from the university will be responsible for demonstrating the models, under the guidance of three ISRO scientists. Apart from that, the exhibition will draw more than 10,000 students from various universities across the National Capital Region (NCR),” said Dr Dhruv Galgotia, CEO, Galgotias University.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
News / Cities / Noida / ISRO space exhibition at Greater Noida varsity from Thursday
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On