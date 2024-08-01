ISRO space exhibition at Greater Noida varsity from Thursday

A three-day space exhibition is being organised by Space Applications Centre (SAC) of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) at a private university in Greater Noida from Thursday, officials said on Wednesday. he Vikram Sarabhai Space Exhibitio’ (VSSE), will take place from August 1 to August 3, and is being organised as part of the “National Space Day Celebrations” at Galgotias University on the Yamuna Expressway. (HT Archive)

The event is meant to commemorate the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon’s south pole on August 23, 2023, they added.

Paresh Sarvaiya, a senior scientist and the in charge of VSSE at SAC-ISRO, said the exhibition will feature models representing various satellites and informative panels showcasing ISRO’s impressive achievements in both ongoing and completed missions, including the Mars Orbiter Mission (Mangalyaan), Chandrayaan-1, Chandrayaan-2 and the much anticipated Gaganyaan mission.

“ISRO conducts such exhibitions to attract more students to space science and also as a talent hunt. Attendees can explore the intricacies of the Mars Orbiter Mission (Mangalyaan), Chandrayaan-1, Chandrayaan-2, and the highly anticipated Gaganyaan mission. Our goal with the ‘Space on Wheels’ exhibition is to make space science accessible to all, especially young minds. We believe that by bringing this knowledge to students, we can ignite a passion for space research and exploration,” he said.

Additionally, ISRO scientists and subject matter experts will deliver presentations, conduct workshops, and interact with attendees to provide valuable insights into the world of space exploration, he said.

Officials said over 10,000 students are expected to visit the exhibition.

“Approximately 400 students from the university will be responsible for demonstrating the models, under the guidance of three ISRO scientists. Apart from that, the exhibition will draw more than 10,000 students from various universities across the National Capital Region (NCR),” said Dr Dhruv Galgotia, CEO, Galgotias University.