Japanese firms to invest ₹900 crore in projects near Noida airport

Two Japanese firms are planning to buy at least two industrial plots near the Noida International Airport to establish manufacturing units in the area, officials from the Yamuna expressway industrial development authority (Yeida) said on Tuesday, adding that the firms have shown the intention to invest a total of ₹900 crore.

“These two delegations want to make an investment of ₹900 crore. These are crucial projects for the region’s industrial corridor as the manufacturing units will create jobs and business opportunities. The delegations represented two major Japanese firms — Kyowa Leather Cloth Company Ltd, a Toyota Group company, and Meira Corporation, a precision components manufacturer,” RK Singh, Yeida’s chief executive officer, said.

The Yeida CEO further said that both firms have sought around 10 acres of land each within Yeida’s industrial area, primarily in sectors where multiple land uses are permitted along Yamuna expressway.

Kyowa Leather Cloth Company, a Japan-headquartered Toyota-group firm is a global manufacturer of synthetic leather materials and operates multiple plants across Japan and other countries. “It is known for its advanced synthetic materials used in automotive interiors, fashion, lifestyle products, and residential applications,” Singh said.

Kyowa has partnered with India’s Krishna Group, an automotive component supplier, to set up a joint venture plant near the Noida International Airport. An investment of ₹400 crore over 10 acres is proposed for the project.

Singh said that once operational, the facility will produce artificial leather for automotive seat covers and interiors.

An official from Yeida said that the company’s plan is in line with the government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative and will help reduce import dependency for synthetic leather used in automotive interiors.

“The second delegation represented Meira Corporation, another Japanese firm specialising in high-precision nut and bolt manufacturing. The company has sought 10 acres of land to set up a state-of-the-art bolt manufacturing plant designed to produce industrial fasteners through metallurgical processes,” Singh added.

The proposed facility will include cold heading, rolling, heat treatment, surface finishing, and quality inspection lines, officials explained.

The proposed investment, estimated at around ₹400–450 crore, will primarily cater to the Indian company Escorts Kubota, which is setting up a tractor manufacturing facility in the same region.

While the proposals were formally acknowledged during the meeting on Tuesday, the authority has tentatively identified Sector 8 for this project, where several engineering industrial units are being planned.