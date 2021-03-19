IND USA
Jewar airport to be connected via Blue Line

Plans are on to connect the upcoming Noida International Airport at Jewar with the Delhi Metro’s Blue Line and offer a quick link across the national capital region (NCR)
By Vinod Rajput, Noida
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 11:36 PM IST

Plans are on to connect the upcoming Noida International Airport at Jewar with the Delhi Metro’s Blue Line and offer a quick link across the national capital region (NCR).

The metro corridor will be in addition to several other high profile connectivity projects to link the airport with Delhi and the rest of NCR.

According to the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida), the new metro corridor, the Jewar Metro, will connect to the Delhi Metro at the existing Botanical Garden Metro Station.

“We we will build the Jewar Metro. We have got verbal approval from the state government and also seeking written sanction from them too,” said Yeida CEO Arun Vir Singh. Yeida is in charge of developing infrastructure for the airport along with Swiss company Zurich Internation AG. “Our objective is to provide Metro connectivity from Jewar airport to rest of Delhi-NCR smoothly by 2023-24.”

Once completed, the Jewar Metro would be just over 35 km -- 33 km of which would be elevated and the rest till Jewar airport would run underground along Jewar-Sikandrabad road.

This line will be in addition to the 14-km link between Botanical Garden Metro station to Noida Metro’s Aqua Line Sector 142 Metro station. The Noida and Greater Noida authorities and UP government will spend a total of around 2,000 crore on this project.

“The detailed project report of 14km Metro corridor proposed from Botanical Garden to sector 142 is ready,” said Manoj Upadhyay, general manager of the NMRC.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation spokesperson said, “We are working on Metro projects in Noida and Greater Noida. But speficic details regarding these projects has to be provided by Yeida.”

Zurich will start work at site by mid-2021 with a deadline to begin operations by 2023-24 with an investment of Rs25000 crore.

