Jewar MLA, GB Nagar admin take stock of waterlogging in Greater Noida

GREATER NOIDA: The rural areas of Jewar have been severely impacted by waterlogging due to heavy rainfall over the past couple of days, causing significant inconvenience to the local population. The team inspects locations in Greater Noida on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh and administration officials on Thursday conducted an on-ground assessment of the flood like conditions caused by the downpour and called for immediate drainage solutions in the affected areas.

MLA Singh blamed the waterlogging on irrigation department for failing to put in place systems to address rainwater drainage.

He said that discussions were held with higher authorities to address the matter at the earliest and officials concerned were warned of legal action.

The district administration has assured that immediate steps will be taken to rectify the lapses and prevent further disruption.

To be sure, pathway drains, which runs from the Dankaur area through Rabupura and Bankapur before connecting with Aligarh, was originally responsible for managing rainwater drainage in Jewar. However, the Jewar airport construction has necessitated alterations to the drain route.

Singh said the UP government allocated funds for this redesign, but the authorities are yet to implement the changes.

As a result, rural areas of Jewar, including Bankapur, Ranhera, and others, with around 11,000 population, are now facing severe waterlogging.

The MLA has written to the CM, district magistrate of Gautam Budh Nagar, YEIDA, and other relevant officials, calling for immediate action to resolve the issue.

Expressing deep concern over the severe waterlogging situation in the rural areas of Jewar following heavy rainfall, the MLA, after reviewing the situation on the ground, stated that the necessary instructions have been issued to officials to undertake corrective measures on war footing.

“The water accumulation in rural areas of Jewar has caused significant inconvenience to the local population, impacting daily life, farming activities, and transportation. Safety and well-being of the villagers are a priority and instructions have been issued to the concerned authorities to act immediately. The administration has been directed to mobilize all necessary resources and machinery to ensure the swift removal of water from the affected areas”, said Singh.

“Such is the situation due to rains over last three days, what will the situation be if it rains for over ten days here. We cannot allow the villagers to suffer due to the department’s oversight,” he added.

The MLA also assured that the government would provide all necessary support, and officials have been asked to handle the situation on a war footing.

Gautam Budh Nagar administration has assured that it will monitor the progress closely to ensure that the villagers face no further challenges due to waterlogging.

“Officials have been directed to initiate urgent measures for drainage. Adequate resources are to be mobilized without delay to ensure that the water is cleared out as quickly as possible. Efforts will be made to deploy necessary machinery and resources to tackle the issue comprehensively. The priority is to restore normalcy in the affected areas and prevent further occurrences of such incidents”, said ADM (finance & revenue), Atul Kumar.

“The waterlogging situation is being taken seriously, and we have already initiated swift action to mitigate the impact on the affected villages. We are closely coordinating with all departments to ensure that such situations are managed effectively in the future,” added the ADM.