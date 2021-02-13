Jeweller duo robbed at gunpoint, jewellery worth 15 lakh taken away

Three unidentified motorcycle-borne armed men on Friday night allegedly robbed jewellers of gold and silver items near Ghookhna Morh area on the Delhi Meerut Road. The robbed goods valued at around ₹15-20 lakh, said police.

The cops said that they had registered an FIR for robbery and that teams were on the case to trace the suspects.

At 8pm, jeweller Raju Shishodia said he and his brother Amit had closed their shop for the day and were heading home barely 300 metres away when the incident happened.

“As soon as we reached the main gate of our house, and still on our vehicle, three men who were masked arrived and pointed pistols at us. Soon, they started snatching the bag containing the jewellery and there was a brief scuffle. At this, two of the opened fire and fire two shots to scare us. One of them later pointed a pistol at my brother and told me to give away the bag or he will open fire,” said Raju Shishodia, one of the two victims.

He said that all the men were masked and in age group 20-25 years.

“Once he pointed the gun, we had no option to give away the bag. He also opened fire which just passed at some distance. Then, they snatched the bag and fled. We then tried to chase them, but they disappeared in small by lanes. Thereafter, we called up the police,” Shishodia said while adding that their shop is in place for past 20 years and each day, they take the jewellery to their house from their shop after closure.

He said that the estimated loss was about ₹15-20 lakh and more valuation will be taken up.

The cops said formed teams to trace the suspect robbers.

“We have registered an FIR under IPC section of robbery and the victims were free to give additional statements if they were fired upon during the incident. We will add appropriate sections to the FIR. We have sought valuation from the duo. Meanwhile, we have deputed teams to trace the suspects,” said Awaneesh Kumar, circle officer (city 2).