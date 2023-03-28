Junior engineer in Noida arrested for bringing gun to show off at workplace

A 22-year-old man working as a junior engineer at a factory in Sector 60, Noida, was arrested for allegedly bringing a gun to work to show off to his colleagues on Monday. Nitin Kumar was booked under Section 3/25 of the Arms Act. A local court sent him to judicial custody. (Representational Image)

According to the police, the suspect, Nitin Kumar, is from Aligarh and is currently living in a rented house in Mamura village.

“At 7.30 pm on Monday, we received information about an employee being held by Uflex factory security officers at the entry gate with a country-made pistol. A team from Sector 58 police station arrived on the scene and arrested Kumar. A country-made pistol bore, as well as a live carriage, were recovered from his possession,” said Sanjay Kumar Singh, station house officer at Sector 58 police station.

Kumar was apprehended by the secutiy guards as he entered the premises for his shift, said officers associated with the case.

“Kumar is a junior engineer who has been with the company for three months. During interrogation, he revealed that he wanted to show off to his colleagues, so he brought a gun to work. The gun was discovered by factory security officers while checking bags at the factory’s entrance, after which he was detained and police were called,” Singh explained.

Kumar was booked under Section 3/25 of the Arms Act. A local court sent him to judicial custody.