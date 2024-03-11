Lab operator held for fake medical reports

Greater Noida: The suspect was identified as Lalit , who carried a bounty of ₹ 10,000 on his head and was arrested from a bus stand in Greater Noida. (HT Photo)

A 25-year-old pathology lab operator was arrested on Saturday for allegedly duping a patient by preparing fake medical reports without properly examining his blood samples in Greater Noida’s Rabupura locality, police officers said on Sunday.

The suspect was identified as Lalit (goes by a single name), who carried a bounty of ₹10,000 on his head and was arrested from a bus stand in Greater Noida.

The case dates to June 2023, when Dushyant Kumar, a resident of Jewar in Greater Noida got his father Devendra’s blood tested at a pathology lab in Rabupura. Lalit allegedly took the blood samples.

“Kumar’s father was suffering from a liver-related disease and had been asked to undergo a blood test. Lalit took the samples in two parts and produced the report within a day,” said Raghvendra Singh, station house officer (SHO), Rabupura.

According to the complaint, when Kumar observed a big difference between the two blood reports, he scanned the QR code. He found that it had details of another patient instead of his father.

Kumar filed a complaint with the police. After an initial inquiry, Lalit’s lab was seized by the government medical department and a case under Section 420 (cheating and dishonesty) of the Indian Penal Code, and the Indian Medical Council Act was registered against the accused at Rabupura police station.

“Since then, he was on the run. A bounty of ₹10,000 was also announced on his head on February this year. After three months of search, the accused was arrested on Saturday,” the SHO added.

It was found that Lalit was operating the pathology without having a valid medical degree. It was also discovered that instead of sending blood samples to a genuine pathology, he used to prepare fake reports by changing names and data in the previous medical reports, the officer said.