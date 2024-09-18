‘Lady don’ arrested for airline staffer's murder in Noida
Kajal Khatri allegedly ordered the hit on the instructions of her jailed partner, a gangster. The victim's brother, also a gangster, is lodged in the same jail.
Months after an Air India crew member, brother of a jailed gangster, was shot dead outside a gym in Noida, a woman has been arrested for allegedly ordering the hit on the deceased, Suraj Mann, whose brother, Parvesh, is in Delhi's Mandoli prison.
The woman, Kajal Khatri, also known as ‘Lady Don,’ ordered the hit on the instructions of her partner, gangster Kapil Mann, who is also lodged in Mandoli, NDTV reported.
Kapil wanted to avenge his father's death, in which he suspected the involvement of Parvesh, the Noida victim's brother.
Police later found that Suraj did not have a criminal record. However, the accused suspected him of providing financial help to his brother.
“She (Khatri) had a bounty of ₹25,000 on her head. She was a part of the conspiracy and was on the run since the January 19 murder. Police forces of both Delhi and Noida were looking for her. The arrest is a big success,” a senior police officer said.
He added that the ‘Lady Don’ was managing her partner's gang in his absence.
On the enmity between the gangsters, the officer noted that they had been enemies for ‘many years.’
“Parvesh was behind the murder of Kapil's father. In revenge, Kapil got the former's brother killed,” the officer stated.
Kajal Khatri, as per the officer, used to introduce herself as Kapil Mann's ‘wife’ and even jail records name her as his spouse.
