Wednesday, Sep 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
‘Lady don’ arrested for airline staffer's murder in Noida

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Sep 18, 2024 07:21 PM IST

Kajal Khatri allegedly ordered the hit on the instructions of her jailed partner, a gangster. The victim's brother, also a gangster, is lodged in the same jail.

Months after an Air India crew member, brother of a jailed gangster, was shot dead outside a gym in Noida, a woman has been arrested for allegedly ordering the hit on the deceased, Suraj Mann, whose brother, Parvesh, is in Delhi's Mandoli prison.

The victim was shot dead outside a gym in Noida's sector 104 on January 19 (Representational Image)
The victim was shot dead outside a gym in Noida's sector 104 on January 19 (Representational Image)

Also Read: Gangster’s brother shot dead in Noida Sector 104 market by bike-borne assailants

The woman, Kajal Khatri, also known as ‘Lady Don,’ ordered the hit on the instructions of her partner, gangster Kapil Mann, who is also lodged in Mandoli, NDTV reported.

Kapil wanted to avenge his father's death, in which he suspected the involvement of Parvesh, the Noida victim's brother.

Police later found that Suraj did not have a criminal record. However, the accused suspected him of providing financial help to his brother.

“She (Khatri) had a bounty of 25,000 on her head. She was a part of the conspiracy and was on the run since the January 19 murder. Police forces of both Delhi and Noida were looking for her. The arrest is a big success,” a senior police officer said.

Also Read: Two held in connection with murder of gangster’s brother in Noida

He added that the ‘Lady Don’ was managing her partner's gang in his absence.

On the enmity between the gangsters, the officer noted that they had been enemies for ‘many years.’

“Parvesh was behind the murder of Kapil's father. In revenge, Kapil got the former's brother killed,” the officer stated.

Kajal Khatri, as per the officer, used to introduce herself as Kapil Mann's ‘wife’ and even jail records name her as his spouse.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
© 2024 HindustanTimes
