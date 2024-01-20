Two held in connection with murder of gangster’s brother in Noida

A day after a 32-year-old man, who was a brother of jailed gangster Parvesh Maan, was shot dead in Noida Sector 104, police arrested two people in connection with the murder on Saturday, officials aware of the case said. However, the suspects who shot the victim are yet to be nabbed, they added. The two suspects have been arrested for allegedly being involved in planning and execution of Suraj’s murder, said officials. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The deceased, identified as Suraj Maan, was a resident of Lotus Panache Society in Sector 110 and worked as a crew member with Air India, Noida deputy commissioner of police Harish Chander said. He was shot dead by unidentified assailants when he was coming out of a gym in the Sector 104 market, police said.

Police suspected that the murder was a fallout of a rivalry between Parvesh Maan’s gang and Kapil Maan’s gang.

“Suraj’s family members said that Parvesh Maan is currently lodged in Mandoli prison under charges of Gangster Act and Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). Suraj’s cousin Romit Maan named three people — Dheeraj Maan, Shakti Maan and Sanjeet — in his complaint. An FIR under section 302 (murder), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the three identified and several other unidentified suspects,” said Harish Chander, deputy commissioner of police, Noida.

During the investigation, Section 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC was also added to the FIR, said officials.

“The murder was carried out as part of a conspiracy by Kapil’s gang. Both Kapil and Parvesh are lodged in Delhi’s Mandauli jail. The two suspects who were arrested from Delhi were identified as Dheeraj Maan, who is a cousin of Kapil, and Arun alias Mannu Maan, whose brother was recently fatally attacked by a member of Pravesh’s gang. While Dheeraj was arrested from Shabad Dairy area, Arun was held from Narela,” said Rajneesh Verma, assistant commissioner of police-1, Noida. Noida Police will seek Kapil Maan’s remand from Delhi jail in order to question him in connection to the case.

During interrogation, Dheeraj told police that Kapil planned the murder to avenge the death of his family members who were allegedly killed by Parvesh’s gang.