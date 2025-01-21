Lane changing zones at three intersections in Noida to curb snarls

The Noida traffic police will introduce lane changing zones at three intersections on key stretches in the city to prevent jams caused when drivers resort to sudden lane changes, senior traffic police officers said, adding that anyone found violating the lane changing rule will be fined ₹1,500 in the first instance. These zones will start about 500 metres before the intersection and end nearly 100 metres before it. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The new zones will be introduced between Gardens Galleria Mall Road and Film City, bird feeding point near Dalit Prerna Sthal, and Charkha Roundabout near Amity University.

“We have identified three key stretches in Noida where we will implement the lane changing zone concept. We will write to the Noida authority to place display boards at these intersections alerting drivers about the lane changing zones,” said Lakhan Singh Yadav, deputy Commissioner of Police, traffic, Noida.

The first lane- hanging zones will be at the bird feeding point (the turn from Rashtriya Dalit Prerna Sthal), which diverts Noida expressway traffic to the Film City flyover, Chilla and DND borders, the second near the Gardens Galleria Mall road, which diverts traffic from Botanical Garden and the Elevated Road to the Film City flyover and Noida Expressway; and the third at the Charkha roundabout near Amity University.

Explaining the concept of lane changing zones, the DCP said, “These zones will start about 500 metres before the intersection and end nearly 100 metres before it. We will place multiple signboards alerting drivers that they are about to enter the lane changing zone, and urging them to stick to their lane. Once inside the zone, drivers will be required to change lanes according to their destination.”

“If anyone crosses the lane changing zone and suddenly turn left or right to change lanes outside the zone (near the intersection), then (s)he will be fined for violating the lane change zone rule. For example, vehicles coming from Noida Expressway and headed to Chilla border is cruising on the right lane. If the driver suddenly moves left, blocking three lanes of traffic, a fine of ₹1,500 will be issued,” said Yadav.

“We have noticed for the past sometime that abrupt lane changes during peak hours force other vehicles to suddenly apply the brakes or make speed adjustments, creating a ripple effect that disrupts traffic flow and leads to congestion. This behaviour also heightens the risk of side-swipe accidents and rear-end collisions,” the DCP said.

Initially, lane changing zones will be implemented at three locations in Noida, with plans to expand to other areas soon. Cameras will also be installed at the exit points of the lane changing zones to penalise violators, said police.

Brajesh Sharma, who regularly travels from Delhi to Noida and is part of the 7x welfare traffic awareness group, said, “The lane changing initiative will be helpful for people who are stuck in congestion due to other drivers who abruptly change lanes at the last moment. We regularly face this problem at many intersections. Traffic police need to do proper road markings and signboards that make people aware of the lane rule and the consequences for violations.”

In 2024, Noida traffic police issued 2.8 million fines, of which 1.7 million were issued for riding bikes without helmet. During this period, the traffic police recorded 1,165 accidents in which 462 people died and 966 people were injured. “Currently, Noida traffic police are not issuing a fine for lane changing violation.” said a traffic official on condition of anonymity.