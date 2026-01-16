Lighting work expedited after body found next to Greater Noida park

Greater Noida: The Greater Noida authority has expedited the park lighting project in Beta 2 and adjoining sectors days after the body of a 25-year-old woman was found under a car next to a park in Greater Noida Beta 2 society, said officials on Thursday. Acknowledging the lighting issue in Beta 2 and other adjoining sectors, Saurabh Bhardwaj, senior manager (electrical engineer) of the Greater Noida authority, told HT, “We have been working on this project for the past sometime. But we have expedited the project. A tender of ₹1.4 crore has already passed and high mask lights in Beta 2, Beta 1, Alpha 1 and other sectors will be installed within a fortnight.” (HT Archive)

The woman, a call centre executive, originally from Mahoba in Uttar Pradesh was found dead under the car, barely 50 metres from her residence inside Beta 2 society on Monday, around 8am. The autopsy report revealed that she died of strangulation while her clothes have been sent for forensic examination. A 28-year-old man allegedly strangulated her late Sunday night, said police.

Her family members alleged that the clothes on the body were disarranged. On Tuesday evening, police nabbed Ankit Kumar, 28, a fruit seller, for his alleged involvement in the murder as the woman refused his advances, police added.

Later, the society’s residents approached Beta 2 police and demanded security while drawing attention to the lights, CCTV cameras, and other issues.

“We have asked the Greater Noida authority officials to improve the lights inside the society and concerned people of the society are also directed to maintain CCTV cameras of the society,” said Vinod Kumar, SHO (Beta 2).

Acknowledging the lighting issue in Beta 2 and other adjoining sectors, Saurabh Bhardwaj, senior manager (electrical engineer) of the Greater Noida authority, told HT, “We have been working on this project for the past sometime. But we have expedited the project. A tender of ₹1.4 crore has already passed and high mask lights in Beta 2, Beta 1, Alpha 1 and other sectors will be installed within a fortnight.”

Police said that they have also directed concerned people to maintain the CCTV surveillance and keep a record of people who enter the societies.

Meanwhile, the suspect Kumar has confessed that he strangled her using her scarf, said a senior police officer while refusing to divulge details.

A case under section 103 (murder) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at Beta 2 police station, and further investigation is underway, said police.