Loni assault case: Ghaziabad police invoke NSA against Idrisi

The Ghaziabad police on Wednesday invoked the stringent National Security Act (NSA) against politician Ummed Pehalwan Idrisi who was arrested for allegedly giving communal speeches after a 72-year-old Muslim man was assaulted and his beard was chopped off.

Idrisi is currently under judicial custody at Dasna jail.

The alleged incident took place on June 5 in Ghaziabad’s Loni and the victim, identified as Abdul Samad, had lodged a police complaint on June 7. The same day, Samad and Idrisi, in a Facebook Live session, claimed that Samad was allegedly forced to chant “Jai Siya Ram” in the attack.

The police then lodged a suo motu complaint against Idrisi for “communalising” the incident. Police said their investigation found that the assault was over a monetary dispute between two groups.

“We have invoked provisions of the NSA against Idrisi and proceedings have been initiated,” said Iraj Raja, superintendent of police (rural), Ghaziabad.

The NSA allows police to detain a person for months if it feels that he/ she is a threat to national security.

“The police action against Pehalwan is absolutely uncalled for. As per law, a three-member judicial committee will examine the case to decide on confirming levying the NSA and we will present our case,” said Anees Chaudhary, Idrisi’s counsel.“If they confirm, we will move the high court. His bail application is pending with the sessions’ court in Ghaziabad and the next date of hearing is July 9.”

Police said that Idrisi had held another Facebook Live session with Samad from the latter’s home town of Anupshahr in Bulandshahr on June 16, after which he absconded.

The same day, the Ghaziabad police lodged booked him under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 153a (promoting enmity between different groups), 295a (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 505 (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred) and provisions of the IT Act.

The Ghaziabad crime branch arrested him on June 19.