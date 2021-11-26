Low temperatures cause dengue cases to decline in Ghaziabad

The number of dengue cases in Ghaziabad peaked in October and are now witnessing a decline, officials of the district health department said on Thursday.

According to official figures, Ghaziabad recorded 1,200 dengue cases till Wednesday, with the first case reported on September 1.

Figures indicate that the overall positivity rate is 22.72%. The district reported 312 dengue cases in September on the back of 984 tests and a positivity rate of 31.71% -- highest in the past three months. The positivity rate in October was 23.55%, with 647 cases returning positive for dengue of the 2,747 tests. In November, the positivity rate dipped further to 15.55%, on the basis of 241 cases from 1,550 tests, said officials.

“The overall positivity rate has declined, and we can safely say that the dengue cases are declining. It has resulted due to lowering of temperatures. At present, we have a maximum of five to six cases daily. In October, nearly 30 or more dengue cases were reported a day. The overall tally includes a dengue death in October, which was confirmed by the Elisa test later,” said Dr Rakesh Gupta, district surveillance officer, Ghaziabad.

“It is expected that no fresh dengue cases will be reported for another fortnight or so. Nearly 150 to 200 people tested themselves for dengue till October, but in November, the numbers have considerably declined to 30 to 40 per day. Teams concerned are working on surveillance, and taking up anti-dengue measures till date,” Dr Gupta added.

There is a declining trend of dengue cases already, experts say.

“Dengue cases usually decline during November or December, with a rise in the temperature. There has been a considerable decline in the number of dengue cases being reported During the past 10 to 15 days. At present, there is a persistence trend in cases of viral fever and influenza. It is expected that dengue cases will see a further decline in December,” said Dr VB Jindal, former president of Indian Medical Association, Ghaziabad chapter.

According to official figures, Ghaziabad this year reported the highest number of dengue cases at 1,200, after 2013, when the count for the vector-borne disease was 1,622 with a total of four deaths. Ever since, the dengue tally has remained below the 1,000-mark.

“The rise in dengue cases has also resulted due to the prolonged monsoon this year, which gave way to rapid waterlogging incidents. There is no other apparent reason behind the spike in dengue cases, other than the prolonged monsoon. Fresh cases, however, are seeing a decline at present,” said Dr Ashish Agarwal, former president of Indian Medical Association, Ghaziabad chapter.