Low turnout at 24x7 vaccination centres in GB Nagar

Noida: The turnout at two 24x7 vaccination centres run by private hospitals in Gautam Budh Nagar has dropped significantly over the past one week. Authorities at one of the two hospitals said that they are mulling to close down the night vaccination facility.

Started with an aim to provide the service to those who may not be able to book a slot between 10am and 5pm, the 24x7 vaccination centres are also offering drive-through and walk-in facilities.

Felix Hospital in Noida Sector 137 had started the 24x7 vaccination centre on May 29. At that time, according to the hospital administration, the 24x7 facility was a hit among people as the hospital opened around 5,000 slots a day on Co-WIN portal. “By June 5, 10,000 beneficiaries were administered jabs at the centre,” said Dr DK Gupta, chairman of the hospital.

However, the hospital vaccinated only around 5,000 people (on average about 600 daily) at the centre from June 6 to June 13 even though it still opens around 5,000 slots on the portal. “The turnout for the vaccinations has trickled down. People prefer to come in the morning or in the evening. There are no takers for vaccinations during the night. However, we will continue with the service as of now,” Gupta said.

Greater Noida’s Sharda Hospital that started the 24x7 vaccination centre on June 6 on the Sharda University campus is mulling to stop the round-the-clock service. “The 24x7 vaccination centre was started with the aim of providing vaccination service for people who may not be able to come during the day. However, the response has not been good,” said Dr Ajeet Kumar, director (public relations) at Sharda Hospital.

According to authorities, the hospital opens around 1,000 slots per day for vaccination, but on average, only about 370 vaccinations are being carried out daily. “It is a big loss to deploy staff and other equipment throughout the night for nothing. Hence, the hospital is thinking of stopping the 24x7 service, and will continue vaccinations at the general time of 10am to 5pm,” said Dr Kumar.

Medical experts say the low turnout can be attributed to an increase in number of vaccination centres and special camps across the district.

“Compared to last month, the situation regarding vaccination in GB Nagar has improved. Now, camps are being held in residential areas and workplaces. Besides, slots are comparatively easily available on Co-WIN. So, there may not be many people who would require to go to a 24x7 vaccination centres at odd hours,” said Dr NK Sharma, president, Indian Medical Association (Noida chapter).

According to data from the Co-WIN portal, a total of 130 sites are currently conducting Covid-19 vaccinations in GB Nagar, of which 79 are government sites and 51 are private.

The district health department is also running 10 drive-through vaccination centres in the district that are operational between 10am and 5pm. “While all slots at drive-through centres get booked within hours of opening up, only 80% people show up,” said Dr Neeraj Tyagi, district Immunisation officer, GB Nagar.

“It has often been found that some people book more than one slot using different identity cards on Co-WIN. That is why even though all slots are booked, lesser people turn up,” Tyagi said.