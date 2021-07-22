Luxury car driver booked for breaking through police barricade on DND

Police have booked an unidentified driver of a luxury car for allegedly breaking through a police barricade on the DND Flyway on Tuesday night.

The incident took place around 11pm when a regular vehicle checking for the implementation of the night curfew was going on at various points in the city, police said.

According to police officials, there were multiple people in the vehicle, a BMW. The luxury car was flagged by a police team to stop but the driver sped up and managed to flee.

A case was registered on Wednesday at Sector 20 police station against the unidentified driver for rash driving (Section 279) and attempt to murder (Section 307) of the Indian Penal Code.

“A police van was damaged in the incident, but luckily no personnel were injured. We have registered a case and efforts are on to trace the vehicle’s owner. Due action will be taken against the offenders,” said Kumar Ranvijay Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police, zone 1.

The officials said police have scanned the footages from CCTV cameras in the area and the vehicle has been traced to Shahjahanpur. The driver will be arrested soon, they said.

This is the second such incident in less than a month when a police team was almost hit by a speeding vehicle. On June 27, a man was arrested by Sector 58 police for trying to run down a traffic constable while driving in the wrong direction near the Khoda T-point.