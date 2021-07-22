Home / Cities / Noida News / Luxury car driver booked for breaking through police barricade on DND
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Luxury car driver booked for breaking through police barricade on DND

Police have booked an unidentified driver of a luxury car for allegedly breaking through a police barricade on the DND Flyway on Tuesday night
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Noida
PUBLISHED ON JUL 22, 2021 11:04 PM IST

Police have booked an unidentified driver of a luxury car for allegedly breaking through a police barricade on the DND Flyway on Tuesday night.

The incident took place around 11pm when a regular vehicle checking for the implementation of the night curfew was going on at various points in the city, police said.

According to police officials, there were multiple people in the vehicle, a BMW. The luxury car was flagged by a police team to stop but the driver sped up and managed to flee.

A case was registered on Wednesday at Sector 20 police station against the unidentified driver for rash driving (Section 279) and attempt to murder (Section 307) of the Indian Penal Code.

“A police van was damaged in the incident, but luckily no personnel were injured. We have registered a case and efforts are on to trace the vehicle’s owner. Due action will be taken against the offenders,” said Kumar Ranvijay Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police, zone 1.

The officials said police have scanned the footages from CCTV cameras in the area and the vehicle has been traced to Shahjahanpur. The driver will be arrested soon, they said.

This is the second such incident in less than a month when a police team was almost hit by a speeding vehicle. On June 27, a man was arrested by Sector 58 police for trying to run down a traffic constable while driving in the wrong direction near the Khoda T-point.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.