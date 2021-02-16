Man acquitted of rape after complainant retracts
The Gautam Budh Nagar district court on Tuesday acquitted a man after the complainant said she had lodged a false rape case in 2019.
The 24-year-old man was booked for rape at Rabupura police station based on his 18-year-old cousin’s complaint. She had claimed that she was alone at home when the man raped her. She claimed that the man had sexually abused her multiple times that year.
The man was arrested soon after and he got bail after few months.
Later in 2020, however, the woman retracted her statement and said that she had lodged a fake case to get back at her maternal uncle who had had an argument with her mother.
The woman’s maternal grandfather who was a witness in the case too turned hostile.
“Additional District Judge Anil Kumar has acquitted the accused of charges under Indian Penal Code sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation),” said Neetu Bishnoi, Special Public Prosecution Officer. The court did not order any action against the woman for her false complaint.
