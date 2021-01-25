Man arrested after encounter in Greater Noida

Greater Noida: A 25-year-old man, wanted in several cases, was arrested Sunday night after an encounter with the police in Greater Noida. The suspect was identified as Zakir, a resident of Dadri. Police said the suspect was wanted in as many as 11 cases registered under the Arms Act, attempt to murder, theft and robbery.

Vishal Pandey, additional deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida, said that a police team was on a checking drive at Amka Road near the railway line in Dadri. “The police spotted the suspect riding a motorcycle. The police team signalled him to stop the motorcycle for checking. However, the suspect opened fire at the police team and tried to speed up,” he said.

Dadri police sub-inspector Anuj Kumar said that as the suspect was trying to flee, his motorcycle skid and he fell down. “The suspect abandoned the vehicle, ran and hid by a wall, but continued firing at the police team. The police team observed all safety measures and made announcements, asking him to surrender. When he did not, the police team opened fire in which he received a bullet injury in his left leg,” he said in the complaint.

The suspect was unable to move due to the injury and the police team apprehended him. The police also seized a countrymade gun from his possession and found two live cartridges inside it. The police also seized the motorcycle and investigation showed he had allegedly stolen this vehicle from under the Sector 24 police station jurisdiction area a few months ago.

Pandey said that during interrogation, the suspect allegedly revealed that three days ago he had conducted a burglary at a private school in Dadri and fled with a number of stationery items. A case has been registered against the suspect under Section 307 (attempt to murder) and Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code.

The suspect was sent to district hospital for medical treatment. In the afternoon, he was produced in court and sent to judicial custody.