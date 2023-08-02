Noida: 22-year-old woman dies after alleged torture by in-laws over dowry, husband arrested

A 24-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday following allegations that his 22-year-old wife, who died on Monday, was allegedly being harassed by him and his family for dowry. The arrest came after the woman’s family accused the police of inaction in the case on Tuesday. (Representative Image)

The arrest came after the woman’s family accused the police of inaction in the case on Tuesday and staged a protest at the Sector 108 police commissionerate office. Senior officers have refuted the allegations of laxity.

The family also alleged that the woman’s in-laws did not inform them about her death, even after admitting her to the hospital in a near-death condition, and instead fled the city.

According to Rajendra Singh, a resident of Gejha village in Sector 93, his daughter Tannu was married to Sumit Bhati, a resident of Kathera in Dadri, in 2020.

“My two daughters were married to the same family. My older daughter Tannu was married to Sumit while younger daughter Payal is married to his brother Vineet. After their wedding, the in-laws started demanding ₹5 lakh from each of my daughters and an Innova SUV. Vineet had even attacked my daughter Payal in October last year after which she left him.Even then, Tannu stayed back,” he said.

He said on July 31, Tannu called up her sister Payal in the evening, saying her life was in danger.

“After Tannu’s call, we reached Kathera village only to find the house locked. A neighbour told us that Tannu was admitted to a private hospital. When we reached there, doctors told us that Tannu has died; that her husband as well as in-laws had left the hospital, leaving her behind. Doctors said there were injury marks on Tannu’s body, neck and eyes,” said her father.

The next day on Tuesday, Singh’s family reached the Sector 108 police commissionerate office, demanding action against the in-laws. “The police were not registering an FIR in the case. It was only when we blocked the road in front of the commissionerate office, that the police took action,” said Singh.

Police refuted the allegations and said, “The family had not submitted a written complaint at the Dadri police station. After they submitted a complaint, an FIR was immediately registered and the husband was arrested the same evening,” said Sarthak Sengar, assistant commissioner of police-2, Greater Noida.

On the basis of the complaint, an FIR was registered against a total of six people, including Sumit Bhati, his parents, brother, sister and paternal uncle, under provisions of Dowry Prohibition Act, and sections 498A (cruelty against married women by husband and/or his relatives), 304B (dowry death) of the Indian Penal Code.

“A decision on arresting the other five suspects will be taken as per evidence found,” said the ACP. He added that the deceased’s post-mortem report has not revealed the cause of death.

“The post-mortem report has revealed that there were injury marks on the woman but the cause of death has not been ascertained. The viscera has been preserved for further investigation,” said the officer.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ashni Dhaor Ashni Dhaor is a correspondent with Hindustan Times. She covers crime, education, health, politics, civic issues and environment in Ghaziabad city. She graduated from Delhi University in 2015 and has since been working with Hindustan Times since. ...view detail