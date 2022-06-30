Man arrested for duping IT official of ₹1.65 lakh
The cyber cell of the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (UP STF) arrested a man on Tuesday for allegedly duping an IT engineer of ₹1.65 lakh on the pretext of providing a bank loan.
Anuj Kumar Singh, a resident of Purvanchal Royal Park apartments in Sector 13, applied for a loan and got a call from the accused who asked for the said amount as ‘service charge’ for processing the loan.
I applied for a personal loan by filling in my details on a bank’s website in March. I received a call from a man who identified himself as a loan officer after a couple of days. He told me that I will need to pay some fees to process the loan. I transferred ₹1,65,000 to a bank account shared by the caller,” Singh said.
An FIR was registered at the Cyber Crime police station in Sector 36, Noida against unknown persons under sections of cheating and impersonation of the Indian Penal Code and section 66 D of the Information Technology Act, police said. The case was registered on May 27.
“The accused was tracked using electronic surveillance. He was arrested from Sector 15 on Tuesday evening,” said Rita Yadav, in-charge, cyber crime police station.
The arrested man has been identified as Kundal Mandal, a resident of Naya Bans village in Sector 15.
“On being interrogated, Kundal said that he sourced contact details and other data of people applying for loans and other services from banks, or outsourcing companies hired by the banks. He called these people pretending to be a loan officer and asked them for processing fee and other charges. He has duped several people in the past of several lakhs. The details are being ascertained by investigators,” Yadav further informed.
Kundal was produced before a magistrate on Wednesday and sent to judicial custody.
To promote kitchen gardens, Delhi govt takes up ‘smart urban farming’
To promote green jobs in the capital, the Delhi cabinet on Wednesday approved the 'smart urban farming' initiative, through which it aims to popularise rooftop farming, both for self consumption and as an entrepreneurship venture, officials in the know of the development said.
Rising dengue cases in Delhi, despite the heat, cause for concern: Experts
Even as Delhi awaits the onset of monsoon, the city has already recorded 134 cases of dengue this year—the highest for the period since the Municipal Corporation of Delhi started keeping records of vector borne diseases in 2017. MCD data shows that between January 1 and June 25 this year, Delhi reported 134 dengue cases. Weather forecasters said \Delhi this year has largely seen dry heat, characterised by higher than normal temperatures and low humidity.
AAP says LG stalling appointment of counsels
New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday said that lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has “stalled the process” to appointment public prosecutors and standing counsels for the Delhi government, which the party claimed were approved by former LG Anil Baijal. In a press conference, AAP leader Atishi said that the Delhi government finalised the candidates after following the due process and after obtaining the approval of then LG Baijal, around a year ago.
Single-use plastic ban to come into force from Friday
With 19 single-use plastic items such as plastic cutlery, plastic earbuds, stirrers set to be banned from July 1 onwards, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee and the Delhi government's environment department will send teams across the city from Friday to prosecute violators, including the sellers and manufacturers by levying fines ranging from ₹5,000 to ₹1 lakh depending on the nature of offence, officials aware of the matter said on Wednesday.
Plastic ban: SUP still available in Delhi markets, traders waiting for alternatives
New Delhi: A day before a ban on 19 single-use plastic items was going to come into force, many of these items were still available in markets across the city most shopkeepers saying that the alternatives to the banned articles were in short supply. At the Karol Bagh market, multiple shops, include juice and lassi sellers were using plastic cups. At the Lajpat Nagar Central market, plastic cutlery was still available at the eateries.
