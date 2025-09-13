Man arrested for hitting traffic constable with stone in Indirapuram

A 28-year-old man was arrested by the Indirapuram police on Friday for allegedly attacking an on-duty traffic constable with a stone after being objected to for driving on the wrong side, officials said. An FIR under attempt to murder and assault sections of BNS was lodged after the constable suffered head injuries during the clash near a fuel station. (File photo)

The suspect was identified as Gaurav Chaudhary, a resident of Razapur under Kavi Nagar police station limits. The injured constable was identified as Shashi Kant, 32, who was on duty near a fuel station close to DPS School cut in Indirapuram around 5.30pm on Thursday, police said.

“The suspect was arrested from Indirapuram on Friday. During interrogation, he said that he was driving on the wrong side of the road leading towards Noida. Upon this, when the constable objected to his wrong driving, he stepped down from his car and picked up a stone. This stone hit on the head of the constable,” said Abhishek Srivastava, ACP of Indirapuram circle.

“As a result, he suffered head injuries and fell down on the road. He was later taken to a hospital for treatment when some other on-duty staff arrived after learning about the incident,” the ACP added.

In connection with the incident, a traffic police sub-inspector lodged an FIR at Indirapuram police station on Friday. The case has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 109 (attempt to murder), 121(1) (voluntarily causing hurt to a public servant in the discharge of their duties), and 132 (assaulting or using criminal force to a public servant to prevent or deter them from their lawful duty).