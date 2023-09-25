News / Cities / Noida News / Man assaulted by 2 others after tiff over skipping queue at petrol pump in Noida

ByHT Correspondent, Noida
Sep 25, 2023 10:42 PM IST

The victim was not able to note down the registration number of the car in which the two men came, but the entire incident was recorded by the CCTV cameras

A 40-year-old man sustained severe head injuries after two unidentified men allegedly assaulted him following an argument over queuing that broke out among the motorists who came to fill fuel at the CNG pump in Sector 49 late Sunday night, police said.

A case of assault was registered against the two unidentified men at Sector 49 police station, and efforts are underway to nab them. (Representational image)
Sector 49 station house officer Sandeep Chaudhary said, “Complainant Bhargava Kumar, a resident of Sector 72, stated in his complaint that on Sunday, around 11pm, when he was standing in queue at the CNG pump in Sector 51, two unidentified men in car tried to break the queue and move their vehicle ahead of the others.”

“When Kumar protested and prevent them from doing so, a fight broke out between them, and during the heated arguments, the men in the car allegedly assaulted him in full public view.” said Chaudhary, adding that Kumar sustained severe head injury and later, police were alerted by locals who called on Dial112.”

“When police reached the spot, Kumar was taken to a nearby hospital for first aid, and his family members were informed,” said Sector 51 police outpost sub-inspector Jitendra Tripathi.

“The victim was not able to note down the registration number of the car in which the two men came, but as the entire incident was recorded by the CCTV cameras at the CNG pump, the men will be identified and nabbed soon,” he said, adding that the CCTV grabs of the assault was widely shared in social media later.

On the complaint by Kumar, a case of assault was registered against the two unidentified men at Sector 49 police station, and efforts are underway to nab them.

