Man attacks woman with a paper cutter after break up, held

A 25-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly stabbing a 42-year-old woman with a paper cutter in Noida Phase-2, six months after she ended her relationship with him, police said on Tuesday, adding that the woman was admitted to the ICU at a private hospital and was undergoing treatment. Police said that the suspect, identified as Amar Kumar, tried to flee from the police custody after snatching a pistol of a police officer, however, the team managed to nab him after a gunfight. (Representative Image)

The incident took place around 6.30 pm on Monday, when the victim, a resident of Phase-2 was on her way to work. When she was passing by Eldeco Utopia in Sector 93A, Kumar approached her on the way and started pressurizing her to move back with him into his residence, the woman said in her statement to the police.

According to the deputy commissioner of police (Central Noida), Suniti, the woman and Kumar were in a relationship for five years, and they used to live together in a rented apartment.

“After some dispute around six months back, she separated and since then Kumar has been pressuring her to move back with him. On Monday, he approached her for her final answer, and when she refused, he stabbed her for about 10 to 12 times with a paper cutter,” DCP said.

Subsequently, the suspect fled the spot, leaving the woman bleeding on the spot. As police received information on emergency helpline number 112, a team of Phase-2 police rushed to the spot and admitted her to a nearby private hospital.

“With the help of technical intelligence and sources, Kumar was arrested around 1.40 am on Tuesday and when a team of police took him to recover the paper cutter used in the crime, he managed to escape as a police officer alighted the car to remove cattle from the middle of the road,” a police officer aware of the matter said.

“When the suspect pointed a pistol at police, three rounds were fired and he sustained a bullet injury to his leg,” the officer added.

The suspect was booked under charges of 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code at Phase-2 police station. Further investigation is underway, police said.

