Man dies by suicide in Noida

A 59-year-old deputy commissioner in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) department allegedly jumped to death from 15th floor of a highrise on Monday morning, police said. According to police, the man, resided with his wife in Sector 75. (Representational image/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

According to police, the man, resided with his wife in Sector 75. He was posted as deputy commissioner at the Uttar Pradesh GST department in Ghaziabad circle and held additional charge of Sector 2, Noida office.

Police said they were informed at 10am on Monday about a man who jumped form the 15th floor of a 21-storey building. “The man was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. During investigation, his family members informed that he was upset for the past few days. It also came to light that he was a cancer patient. However, no suicide note was recovered from the spot,” Sumit Shukla, additional deputy commissioner of police, said.

As per the Uttar Pradesh Commercial Tax Department portal, the man joined the department on May 19, 1997. He is survived by his wife, who is a homemaker and two sons, one working in a private company in Gurugram and the other is studying in a private university in Noida.