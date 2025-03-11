Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Mar 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Man dies by suicide in Noida

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 11, 2025 06:12 AM IST

Police said they were informed at 10am on Monday about a man who jumped form the 15th floor of a 21-storey building

A 59-year-old deputy commissioner in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) department allegedly jumped to death from 15th floor of a highrise on Monday morning, police said.

According to police, the man, resided with his wife in Sector 75. (Representational image/Getty Images/iStockphoto)
According to police, the man, resided with his wife in Sector 75. (Representational image/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

According to police, the man, resided with his wife in Sector 75. He was posted as deputy commissioner at the Uttar Pradesh GST department in Ghaziabad circle and held additional charge of Sector 2, Noida office.

Police said they were informed at 10am on Monday about a man who jumped form the 15th floor of a 21-storey building. “The man was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. During investigation, his family members informed that he was upset for the past few days. It also came to light that he was a cancer patient. However, no suicide note was recovered from the spot,” Sumit Shukla, additional deputy commissioner of police, said.

As per the Uttar Pradesh Commercial Tax Department portal, the man joined the department on May 19, 1997. He is survived by his wife, who is a homemaker and two sons, one working in a private company in Gurugram and the other is studying in a private university in Noida.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On