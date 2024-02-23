Man drives 2km in reverse on Hindon elevated road to escape chasing cops

The Ghaziabad police is on the lookout for several men in an i20 car who allegedly drove in reverse for more than two kilometres on the busy Hindon elevated road late Wednesday night toe evade a police control room van. A CCTV grab of the incident on Wednesday night. The driver continued to drive in the reverse for nearly 2km and finally managed to evade the chasing PCR van at the Kanawani exit of the elevated road. (HT Photo)

A video of the incident was also widely shared on social media. The white car could be seen being driven in reverse on the elevated road even as a PCR van chased it from the front.

“We received information about a car being rashly driven from Raj Nagar Extension around 10pm on Wednesday. The alert said the driver appeared to drunk. Our PCR van immediately tried to intercept the car,” said Nimish Patil, deputy commissioner of police (trans-Hindon).

The DCP said the PCR van managed to intercept the car, and that was when the car driver started going in reverse.

“Its driver continued to drive in the reverse for nearly 2km and finally managed to evade the chasing PCR van at the Kanawani exit of the elevated road. We have registered an FIR of rash driving and other relevant sections under the Indian Penal Code. Our teams are trying to trace the car,” Patil said.

The Hindon elevated road caters to about 40,000-50,000 vehicles per day and is infamous for people compromising road safety by holding birthday celebrations on the elevated road, besides shooting reels, bursting fireworks, etc. The road connects Raj Nagar Extension to UP Gate border and further to east Delhi and also serves as a major bypass for commuters travelling to western Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.