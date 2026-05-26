Man found dead under his bike near Eastern Peripheral Expressway in Gr Noida

Greater Noida: A 28-year-old man was found dead under his motorcycle on Bisada Road near the Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE) in Greater Noida on Monday morning, police said, adding that prima facie it appears to be an accident. The incident took place on an isolated road in Dadri when the deceased was heading towards his home from Kasna when he met with the accident, said police. (Representational image)

Police identified the deceased as Gaurav (single name), a resident of Sikandrabad in Bulandshahr, who worked at a private firm.

“On Monday around 10 am, we received information that a man was lying unconscious under his Royal Enfield motorcycle on Bisada Road near the EPE in Dadri. He was found stuck under his heavy bike at the spot. But later it was learnt that had already dead,” said an officer, requesting anonymity.

The incident took place on an isolated road in Dadri when the deceased was heading towards his home from Kasna when he met with the accident, said police.

Based on the marks on the road, it is suspected that he lost control of his motorcycle and skidded. “Due to the heavy weight of the bike, he was unable to rescue himself. Additionally, the heat from the engine and silencer caused burn injuries on his body, and he is suspected to have succumbed on the spot,” said the Noida police in a statement.

“After retrieving details of his family members, they were contacted and informed about the incident. His body was sent for post-mortem to ascertain the exact cause of death,” the officer added.

Police said no case has been registered yet, and further investigation is underway.