Man held for deliberately running over 22-year-old in Ghaziabad’s Modinagar

The Ghaziabad police on Monday night arrested a 23-year-old man who, along with several of his associates, allegedly mowed down and killed a 22-year-old man following a minor altercation near Sara in Modinagar. The group of suspects was having drinks near the road and they deliberately stopped my nephew and started beating him up. They mowed him down in their car and fled the spot. (AFP/representational image)

Police said the incident happened late Sunday night (February 18). Pradeep Kumar, native of Sara village, was coming home in an auto with his friends when they came upon Anmol Kumar, the prime suspect. who along with his friend Ashish Kumar and five or six other unidentified men, were having drinks near a tubewell and their Bolero car was parked on the adjacent road, officials said.

“There was some verbal altercation between Pradeep and Anmol and a fight ensued. In between, Pradeep made a phone call to his friends and asked them to reach there. Seeing this, Anmol and his friends allegedly mowed down Pradeep in their Bolero and fled the spot, leaving behind a severely injured Pradeep. Our investigation revealed that it was a deliberate act,” said Vivek Chandra Yadav, deputy commissioner of police (rural).

The police said Pradeep’s friends rushed him to a hospital but doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Following the incident, Pradeep’s uncle Dharm Vir gave a police complaint and an FIR under Indian Penal Code sections 147 (rioting), 302 (murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (intentional insult) was registered at Niwari police station against Anmol, Ashish and five or six others unidentified men.

“The group of suspects was having drinks near the road and they deliberately stopped my nephew and started beating him up. They mowed him down in their car and fled the spot,” said Dharm Vir in his police complaint.

The DCP on Tuesday said, “Our teams started investigation and nabbed Anmol while others are still at large. Our teams will nab them soon. The suspects and the victim are residents of the same village.”