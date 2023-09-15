Man held for molesting 13-year-old niece in Noida

The Gautam Budh Nagar police arrested a 30-year-old man on Thursday for allegedly molesting his 13-year-old niece at their residence in Noida’s Sector 22, police said. The incident came to light when the minor girl confided in one of her teachers at school, revealing that she had been subjected to inappropriate touching by her uncle in their home. (Representative Image)

Police said that the girl was molested by her uncle on multiple occasions over a long time.

“At school, she confided in her teacher saying that at her home, her uncle touched her inappropriately, after which her teacher called the police. The child’s counselling was done by the Women Safety Unit of Noida Police following which she narrated her ordeal. Her father was then called in to submit a complaint in the matter,” said assistant commissioner of police-2, Noida Sushil Kumar Ganga Prasad.

An FIR was registered under Section 354 (outraging modesty of woman) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act.

“The suspect was arrested on Thursday and sent to judicial custody after being produced before a magistrate,” he added.

Meanwhile, in another incident, a 23-year-old woman filed a complaint at Sector 39 police station, alleging that she was molested by her 40-year-old uncle at his residence in Challera village on Wednesday.

Police said that an FIR was registered under Section 354 (outraging modesty of woman) of the Indian Penal Code against the suspect on Thursday.

“The woman, who is married and a resident of Delhi, was visiting her paternal aunt’s house in the village. On Thursday, she submitted a complaint stating that on Wednesday night, while she was sleeping, she was touched inappropriately by her paternal aunt’s husband Om Prakash,” said Rajneesh Verma, assistant commissioner of police-1, Noida.

The ACP added that the suspect is currently on the run, and police teams have been deployed to nab him.

