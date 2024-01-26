Man, infant daughter die of suffocation from gas heater; wife critical
A 35-year-old man and his infant daughter died in their sleep at their home in Chhajarsi colony in Sector 63, allegedly due to suffocation caused by a LPG heater that they and had left switched on through the night, said police on Friday, adding that the man’s 30-year-old wife was found unconscious and has been admitted to a private hospital for treatment.
Police said on Friday morning, the family’s neighbours discovered them in that state and rushed them to a hospital.
Police were informed around 9am by SJM Hospital in Sector 63, where the woman had been brought in an unconscious state. Her husband and three-month-old daughter were declared dead on arrival, said station house officer (SHO), Sector 63 police station, Awadhesh Singh.
“The deceased were identified as Shabhu Khan, a resident of Pilibhit and his three-month-old daughter. His wife as Uzma Khan (30) is undergoing treatment. The couple live in a rented accommodation and earned a livelihood by doing tailoring work,” said the officer.
He added that the family was using an LPG-powered heater to keep themselves warm.
“The bodies of the deceased have been sent for a post-mortem and their relatives have been informed. As per medical experts, Uzma’s condition is critical,” he said, adding that a further probe was underway.