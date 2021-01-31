Man killed, friend injured as car overturns in Noida
Noida: A 24-year-old man died while his friend was injured when their car lost balance, hit a divider and overturned in Noida’s Sector 52 on Saturday around 8:30 pm. Police said the two were returning to Delhi from Noida when the accident took place, near Sai Temple. The deceased was identified as Aditya Vidhoori and the injured victim is Manoj Kumar, 26. Police said it appears the vehicle was allegedly speeding which led to the accident.
Prabhat Dixit, in-charge of the Sector 24 police station, said the two had visited Noida for some work. “In the evening they were returning to Delhi from Sector 76 side. Vidhoori was from Jasola in Delhi while Kumar is from Uttam Nagar. The two were travelling in a Maruti Swift Dzire. When they reached near the Sai Temple, their car hit the divider and overturned. Vidhoori, at the driving seat, received critical injuries,” he said.
A police team reached the spot after getting information from a passerby. Since the car had turned turtle, the two were trapped inside the damaged vehicle. They were rushed to the district hospital in Sector 30 where doctors declared Vidhoori dead. Kumar received minor injuries and is out of danger.
The accident also halted traffic for some time. Later, the police team called a crane and removed the vehicle from the spot.
“The body was sent for a post-mortem and a medical report is awaited. We have informed the victim’s family. Police have not received any complaint in this regard yet,” Dixit said.
