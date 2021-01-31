IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Noida News / Man killed, friend injured as car overturns in Noida
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Man killed, friend injured as car overturns in Noida

Noida: A 24-year-old man died while his friend was injured when their car lost balance, hit a divider and overturned in Noida’s Sector 52 on Saturday around 8:30 pm
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:22 PM IST

Noida: A 24-year-old man died while his friend was injured when their car lost balance, hit a divider and overturned in Noida’s Sector 52 on Saturday around 8:30 pm. Police said the two were returning to Delhi from Noida when the accident took place, near Sai Temple. The deceased was identified as Aditya Vidhoori and the injured victim is Manoj Kumar, 26. Police said it appears the vehicle was allegedly speeding which led to the accident.

Prabhat Dixit, in-charge of the Sector 24 police station, said the two had visited Noida for some work. “In the evening they were returning to Delhi from Sector 76 side. Vidhoori was from Jasola in Delhi while Kumar is from Uttam Nagar. The two were travelling in a Maruti Swift Dzire. When they reached near the Sai Temple, their car hit the divider and overturned. Vidhoori, at the driving seat, received critical injuries,” he said.

A police team reached the spot after getting information from a passerby. Since the car had turned turtle, the two were trapped inside the damaged vehicle. They were rushed to the district hospital in Sector 30 where doctors declared Vidhoori dead. Kumar received minor injuries and is out of danger.

The accident also halted traffic for some time. Later, the police team called a crane and removed the vehicle from the spot.

“The body was sent for a post-mortem and a medical report is awaited. We have informed the victim’s family. Police have not received any complaint in this regard yet,” Dixit said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Over 500 trees felled, stolen from Gram Sabha land in Greater Noida

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:26 PM IST
Greater Noida: The Gautam Budh Nagar forest department, with the help of police, has launched an investigation after receiving complaints that more than 500 well grown trees were felled and smuggled from the Gram Sabha land in Uncha Ameerpur village
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Tikait’s call for water draws people to UP Gate protest site

By Peeyush Khandelwal
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:25 PM IST
Ghaziabad: Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait’s emotional appeal last week has been doing wonders for the farmers’ agitation at the UP Gate protest site as the gathering swelled further on Sunday, with several people bringing food and water for him
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Noida authority clears sector 123 plot of 100 tonnes garbage

By Kushagra Dixit, Noida
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:25 PM IST
The Noida Authority has removed over 100 tonne waste illegally dumped in a 25-acre plot near sector 123
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Release those arrested after Republic Day violence in Delhi: Tikait

By Peeyush Khandelwal
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:24 PM IST
Ghaziabad: Leaders of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) at the UP Gate protest site said Sunday that the government should consider the release of the 84 persons arrested in connection with incidents of violence that unfolded on Republic Day in Delhi, and that this will pave the way for a “good environment” for talks with the government
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Man killed, friend injured as car overturns in Noida

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:22 PM IST
Noida: A 24-year-old man died while his friend was injured when their car lost balance, hit a divider and overturned in Noida’s Sector 52 on Saturday around 8:30 pm
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Three persons arrested for posting derogatory comments on social media

By HT Correspondent, Greater Noida
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:20 PM IST
Greater Noida: Surajpur police on Sunday arrested three from the Dalit community for allegedly abusing upper caste people on social media
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Three dead in hit-and-run case on NH-9

By HT Correspondent, Ghaziabad
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:17 PM IST
Three persons, including a traffic constable, were killed on Sunday afternoon after a mini truck mowed them down near the Vijay Nagar bypass road on National Highway-9
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Okhla sanctuary to see bird festival on Feb 2

By HT Correspondent, Noida
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 11:52 PM IST
The divisional forest department is all set to celebrate a bird festival at Okhla bird sanctuary to commemorate International Wetland Day on February 2, officials said
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

12-year-old girl raped in Greater Noida; suspects still at large

By HT Correspondent, Greater Noida
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 11:50 PM IST
A 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 40-year-old man in Dhankaur village on Saturday, when she had gone to a farm in the village with her relative for work
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

17-year-old girl dies after consuming poison; parents booked

By HT Correspondent, Greater Noida
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 11:50 PM IST
A 17-year-old girl died under mysterious circumstances on Friday evening, a few metres away from her house in Jewar
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Work on Noida e-surveillance project to start soon

By Vinod Rajput
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 11:49 PM IST
NOIDA: Work on the 83 crore e-surveillance project for Noida, which will put at least 60 traffic intersections and large part of the city under electronic monitoring, is likely to start soon as the authority is going to select an agency for the same, said officials
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

UP CM directs officials to expedite work for Jewar airport

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 11:49 PM IST
Noida: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, has directed officials to expedite work for the Noida International Airport scheduled to come in Jewar
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Rakesh Tikait emerges as face of UP Gate protests

By Peeyush Khandelwal
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 11:48 PM IST
Ghaziabad: Buoyed by the support of the people, Bharatiya Kisan Union’s (BKU’s) national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait has become a popular face at the UP Gate protest site, where farmers have been camping since November 28, 2020 demanding repeal of the three new farm laws
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

As gathering swells at UP Gate, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait appeals to govt to hold talks

By Peeyush Khandelwal
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 11:48 PM IST
Ghaziabad: Rakesh Tikait, the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader who is spearheading the farmers’ protest at the UP Gate site, on Saturday appealed to the government to hold talks over the farmers’ issues, saying that a solution to the ongoing crisis can be reached only through discussions
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Noida: Domestic help, four others held for demanding 60 lakh extortion

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 11:45 PM IST
Noida: Police on Saturday evening arrested five suspects of a gang, including a domestic help, in connection with an extortion racket
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP