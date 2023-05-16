Insulted over theft suspicion, 21-year-old kills cousin in Noida

Noida: Feeling insulted over suspicion of theft, a 21-year-old man allegedly killed his cousin in Noida’s Bhangel village on Sunday night, said officials. The suspect was arrested from his residence the same night, they added. HT Image

According to Rambadan Singh, deputy commissioner of police, Central Noida, the deceased, identified as Shivam, 21, had accused his cousin Rohit of stealing ₹4000 from him.

“The deceased and the suspect were both labourers and belong to Madhya Pradesh. They used to live together in Bhangel,” said Singh, adding that Shivam got married around six months back and moved to a separate accommodation.

After his wedding, Shivram allegedly started telling relatives and friends that Rohit had stolen ₹4,000 from him.

“Rohit told Shivam that he felt insulted over the allegations, but Shivam continued to accuse him. On Sunday night, they were drinking alcohol on the common terrace of their residences. A scuffle broke out between them over the issue and Rohit hit Shivam with a wooden plank,” said the DCP, adding that Rohit returned home thereafter and slept.

“At around midnight, police received information about a body on the terrace of a building in Bhangel. Teams of Phase-2 police station immediately reached the spot and began investigation. The body was found with a grievous injury on the forehead,” said the DCP.

Teams were formed to investigate the incident and it was later found that Shivam was last seen with Rohit, Singh said.

“Rohit was sleeping at home when police took him into custody. During interrogation, he revealed that he had hit Shivam and left the terrace, thinking that Shivam has been injured. However, the victim had died on spot,” said the officer.

Police informed Shivam’s family about the incident following which his brother Deepak submitted a complaint at Phase-2 police station.

“Rohit was booked under sections of murder of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). He was produced before a magistrate and sent to judicial custody,” said police.