Man rapes niece, 5, and attempt to strangulate her in Greater Noida

A 23-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping his five-year-old niece in Greater Noida’s Jarcha locality on Saturday, police said on Sunday. The incident came to light when the girl returned home, and her mother noticed bloodstains on her clothes. (Representative image)

Police said that the accused had lured the child by offering her food and then took her to a nearby agricultural field, where he raped her. The accused also attempted to strangle the girl but fled the scene when she screamed, officers aware of the case said.

The incident came to light when the girl returned home, and her mother noticed bloodstains on her clothes. The child was counselled, and the case was reported to the police.

Officers arrested the suspect on Sunday morning, officers said, adding that he lived in the same locality as the victim.

Police said that the minor lives with her mother and maternal grandparents in Jarcha area.According to an officer, the accused, the girl’s maternal uncle, approached her while she was playing outside at around 5.30pm on Saturday.

“On the pretext of offering her a burger, the suspect took her to a field about 500 metres from their house and sexually assaulted her,” the officer said, requesting anonymity.

The officer further added that after the assault, the man tried to strangle the child, but her screams forced him to abandon her and flee. The girl returned to her house, where her mother found her crying and saw the bloodstains, the officer said.

After learning of the assault, the family initially attempted to find the suspect but eventually filed a complaint at the Jarcha police station. A case under sections 64 (rape) and 109 (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with the Pocso Act, was registered against the man on Saturday night, said assistant commissioner of police Amit Pratap Singh.

“Following a night-long search, the suspect was arrested on Sunday morning near the railway line in Jarcha,” Singh said.

The girl received medical treatment on Saturday night and is reported to be in stable condition, police said.