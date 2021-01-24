Man sends morphed pictures of employee to her fiancé, booked
Greater Noida: A 25-year-old woman was allegedly harassed and blackmailed by her employer and has filed a complaint in the matter at the Sector Beta 2 police station. The police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the matter.
The complainant is a resident of Sector Omega – 2 in Greater Noida. In the complaint, she alleged that her employer sent her morphed photos to her fiancé and asked him not to marry her. She stated that she has been working as an interior designer at a private firm since 2016 in Surajpur industrial area. “On December 11, 2020 I got engaged with a Ghaziabad resident. However, when my employer came to know this, he couriered some morphed photos of mine to my fiancé and asked him not to marry me,” she alleged in the complaint.
As per the complaint, on December 26, 2020, the suspect allegedly created a fake email ID and again sent some morphed photos to her fiancé. “This has created a difficult situation for me. The suspect offered me a live-in relationship, which I disapproved of. He has threatened to break my impending marriage. I only work at the company and I do not have any other relation with my employer,” she alleged in the FIR.
She further alleged that on January 4, she had the approached Beta 2 police but her application was not accepted. She then moved the Surajpur district and sessions court, which directed the police to register an FIR and probe the matter.
Vishal Pandey, additional deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida, said that based on the court’s order a case has been registered against the suspect under Section 354-A (sexual harassment), Section 506 (criminal intimidation) and Section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 67 of the IT Act, 2008 on Friday. “The woman alleged that the suspect used an email ID to send her morphed photos. We have asked the cyber cell to investigate the allegations. We will take actions based on evidence,” he said.
