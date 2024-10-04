Man sentenced to 20 years in jail for rape of minor stepdaughter in Noida

A Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) court in Greater Noida on Thursday sentenced a 52-year-old man to 20 years in prison after he was convicted of raping his 14-year-old stepdaughter for four years between 2014 and 2019 at their residence in Phase-3, Noida, prosecuting officials said. On Thursday, the convict was sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) and a fine of ₹ 50,000 for rape, besides one year of RI and a fine of ₹ 10,000 for the offence of criminal intimidation. All sentences will run concurrently, the order stated. (Shutterstock)

According to special public prosecutor (SPP) JP Bhati, the incident was reported to the police in May 2019 by the mother of the victim.

“The complainant has three children, two sons and a daughter, from her first marriage. In November 2008, her husband passed away, following which she got married again April 15, 2012. The five people lived in a locality under Phase-3 police station. The complainant worked at a factory while her second husband was unemployed and stayed at home with the children,” said Bhati.

In her complaint to the Phase-3 police station on May 18, 2019, the mother said, “My husband harassed my children mentally and physically and used abusive language with them. On May 15, 2019, my daughter told me that he sexually exploited her and threatened her that if she told anyone, he would sell her in a brothel and kill me.”

“Aggrieved by his conduct and behaviour, I came to my parental home in Agra and I told my parents all that happened. After gathering courage, I reached a police station three days later to submit a complaint against my husband,” she said.

An FIR was registered against the husband under charges of rape, criminal intimidation, intentional insult and assault of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Pocso Act. He was arrested on May 18, 2019, and sent to judicial custody after being produced before the court.

In her statement before the court, the victim told the court that her stepfather sexually exploited her for four years. “My stepfather first committed the act with me when I was 11 years. When my mother went to work, he would sent my brother outside and sexually exploit me. He told me he would sell me to a brothel and kill my brothers and mother if I told anyone about the incident,” she said.

The accused’s lawyer Udaybhan Malik argued that he has been falsely implicated in the crime.

The court, however, observed that the victim, who was 14 years old at the time of the FIR, was subjected to sexual assault for four years.

“In such cases, a child victim tolerates such acts unless something triggers him/her to disclose it,” said Vikas Nagar, additional sessions judge, Pocso court.

Relying on evidences and testimonies, on September 30, 2024, the court found the accused guilty in of raping the minor girl and criminal intimidation. On Thursday, the convict was sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) and a fine of ₹50,000 for rape, besides one year of RI and a fine of ₹10,000 for the offence of criminal intimidation. All sentences will run concurrently, the order stated.