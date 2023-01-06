Home / Cities / Noida News / Man shoots boss 1 year after he was fired for ‘bad behaviour’ in Noida

Man shoots boss 1 year after he was fired for ‘bad behaviour’ in Noida

noida news
Published on Jan 06, 2023 11:43 AM IST

According to police, Anoop Singh’s former colleagues said he nursed a grievance against Shardul Islam for “defaming him in front of his colleagues” when he was fired

Man shoots boss 1 year after he was fired for ‘bad behaviour’ in Noida
Man shoots boss 1 year after he was fired for ‘bad behaviour’ in Noida
ByAshni Dhaor

A former employee of a business process outsourcing (BPO) company in Sector 2, Noida, allegedly shot his boss at 5pm on Wednesday, a year after he was fired from his job.

The manager, Shardul Islam (42), sustained injuries and was admitted to a private hospital in Noida. He is the circle head of NSB BPO, said police officers. The suspect, Anoop Singh (25), a resident of Vasundhara enclave in Delhi, fled from the spot before police could reach there, said police officers.

“We received information about the incident at 5.10pm after which we immediately rushed to the spot. The injured man was admitted to a private hospital in Noida and is currently out of danger. He was shot at his right shoulder by the suspect,” said Sushil Kumar Ganga Prasad, assistant commissioner of police-2, Noida zone.

“The suspect was identified on the basis of CCTV footage of the incident from the office premises. He used to come to the BPO office premises even after being fired from his job. Singh was fired from his job because of his bad behaviour. Prima facie, the incident is believed to be of rivalry and vengeance,” said Prasad.

According to police, Singh’s former colleagues said he nursed a grievance Islam for “defaming him in front of his colleagues” when he was fired.

“We are checking his and his friends’ homes in order to catch him. A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered at the Phase-1 police station based on Shardul Islam’s complaint,” said the officer.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Ashni Dhaor

    Ashni Dhaor is a correspondent with Hindustan Times. She covers crime, education, health, politics, civic issues and environment in Ghaziabad city. She graduated from Delhi University in 2015 and has since been working with Hindustan Times since.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 06, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out