Man shoots boss 1 year after he was fired for ‘bad behaviour’ in Noida

A former employee of a business process outsourcing (BPO) company in Sector 2, Noida, allegedly shot his boss at 5pm on Wednesday, a year after he was fired from his job.

The manager, Shardul Islam (42), sustained injuries and was admitted to a private hospital in Noida. He is the circle head of NSB BPO, said police officers. The suspect, Anoop Singh (25), a resident of Vasundhara enclave in Delhi, fled from the spot before police could reach there, said police officers.

“We received information about the incident at 5.10pm after which we immediately rushed to the spot. The injured man was admitted to a private hospital in Noida and is currently out of danger. He was shot at his right shoulder by the suspect,” said Sushil Kumar Ganga Prasad, assistant commissioner of police-2, Noida zone.

“The suspect was identified on the basis of CCTV footage of the incident from the office premises. He used to come to the BPO office premises even after being fired from his job. Singh was fired from his job because of his bad behaviour. Prima facie, the incident is believed to be of rivalry and vengeance,” said Prasad.

According to police, Singh’s former colleagues said he nursed a grievance Islam for “defaming him in front of his colleagues” when he was fired.

“We are checking his and his friends’ homes in order to catch him. A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered at the Phase-1 police station based on Shardul Islam’s complaint,” said the officer.

